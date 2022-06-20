Jamie Spears' lawyers filed paperwork requesting that Britney sit for a deposition in effort to challenge claims on social media and her upcoming tell-all memoir about her father

Britney Spears' Father Wants Her to Sit for Deposition at Next Conservatorship Hearing: Court Docs

Britney Spears and her father Jamie are continuing to tangle in court over his legal fees and the singer's allegations of conservatorship abuse.

Last week, Jamie's lawyers filed paperwork requesting that Britney sit for a deposition in an effort to challenge claims she made about her father on social media and in her upcoming tell-all memoir, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

"Britney's counsel claims Britney is exempt from discovery obligations regarding her allegations of wrongdoing, but Jamie has a right to prepare his case and depose Britney, as she is the individual making unsupported claims against him," Jamie's lawyer, Alex Weingarten, wrote in a declaration to compel the "Toxic" singer, 40, to be deposed.

Britney Spears Britney Spears | Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

The filing also claims "there is no legal basis" to object to testifying because the questioning may involve "emotionally difficult topics," writes the attorney, who argues that such topics have already been addressed by the singer on social media, citing multiple Instagram posts within the past few months.

"She claims through her court filings and through her social media musings to know all kinds of information relating to her allegations of wrongdoing," the filing states. "Accordingly, Britney either: (1) has the knowledge about her allegations that she professes to have in court filings and on social media; or (2) has no such knowledge or support and simply believes that she can say whatever she wants in court and on social media regardless of whether her allegations are true."

With that, Jamie, 69, is seeking the intervention of the court at their next proceeding, scheduled for July 13.

Jamie's lawyer has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Meanwhile, last month, Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart filed a motion to compel Jamie to be deposed, stating that he "still has not appeared for his deposition" since he was first given notice on Oct. 20, 2021, per court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Jamie has also failed to comply with any of the previous at least eight dates offered for a deposition, the filing alleged.

"Mr. Spears can run, but he cannot forever hide from his legal and fiduciary obligations," Rosengart wrote. "After using his daughter's money for more than 13 years to fund his legal fees and expenses, for the first time, Mr. Spears will now have to pay his own legal fees."

In December, Jamie requested that Britney's estate make payments to his legal team for "ongoing fiduciary duties relating to the winding up of the Conservatorship of the Person and Estate," just over a month after her conservatorship ended — a request Rosengart called "shameful" in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.