Jamie Spears' Law Firm Slams Britney's Mom Lynne After She Objected to Its Fees

"Lynne Spears is the one who exploited her daughter’s pain and trauma for personal profit by publishing a book about the Conservatee," the law firm claims

Britney Spears' parents at at legal loggerheads.

In a new court filing obtained by PEOPLE, Holland & Knight — the law firm that represents Britney's father Jamie — asked the court to overrule her mother Lynne's objection to the firm's fees, calling it meritless and stating it holds "evidence bias." The document defends the firm's actions related to "media matters" and describes Jamie, 68, as a "fiercely loving" father.

"Despite having zero involvement in her daughter's conservatorship until very recently, Lynne Spears is asserting claims as if she were a party directly involved in the litigation (which she is not)," the document reads.

Jamie's lawyers claim that Lynne, 65, is not "acting in the best interests" of Britney and that she has "no knowledge" about the fees related to the case, calling her claims that the firm acted improperly a "fictitious argument."

Lynne's lawyers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Britney Spears, Jamie Spears Britney Spears and Jamie Spears | Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage; Shutterstock

"Lynne Spears' math of dividing the total fees by four (to calculate fees per issue) is ridiculous and belies her ignorance regarding the complex nature of the Conservatorship Estate, and the issues that needed to be addressed by H&K to properly defend Mr. Spears from specious allegations that have threatened to tarnish his reputation as a loving, caring father who has nothing to hide, has been loyal and fiercely loving toward his daughter, sought to protect her, and manage her finances so that she can live her life the way she wants," the document reads.

In Lynne's objection filed last week, she asked the court to require Holland & Knight to reimburse Britney's estate for fees related to "media matters," which the law firm has now stated are a necessary aspect of defending the conservatorship.

"While the Conservator and his counsel have been very cautious, limited, and thoughtful in dealing with the media (a far cry from any 'national media tour'), Lynne Spears is the one who exploited her daughter's pain and trauma for personal profit by publishing a book about the Conservatee," the document states in a separate part of the document, referring to Lynne's 2008 book Through the Storm.

"Media matters are inextricably tied to all aspects of the Conservatorship," the document adds elsewhere. "The media-related work performed by H&K was not only related to the litigation but an essential part of H&K representing and defending the Conservator and protecting the Conservatorship Estate."

Last week, Lynne filed a court document objecting to the fee of $890,000 in the conservatorship case, calling them "substantively improper." The filing also asked that at least $224,000 be repaid to Britney's estate.