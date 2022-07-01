Jamie Spears Denies Bugging Daughter Britney Spears' Bedroom: 'That Allegation Is False'

In a sworn declaration submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court, Jamie addresses the accusation, which was made in the documentary The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears

Jamie Spears has denied a claim that he bugged daughter Britney Spears' bedroom while serving as her conservator.

In a sworn declaration submitted to the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday and obtained by PEOPLE, Jamie addresses the accusation — which was made in the Hulu and FX documentary The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears — stating, "I am informed of the allegation by Britney's counsel that a listening device or 'bug' was placed [in] her bedroom as surveillance during the conservatorship. This allegation is false."

He added, "I never conducted or authorized any surveillance of Britney's bedroom at any time, including during the conservatorship. I am not aware of any such surveillance having occurred."

Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the latest legal documents.

In the documentary — which was released days before Jamie was suspended as conservator of Britney's estate in late September — a former employee of the security firm that Jamie had hired, Black Box, claimed the company had monitored Britney's communications, including audio recordings of conversations between the singer, her now-husband Sam Asghari, her sons, and her attorneys made in her bedroom, as well as text messages, phone calls and voicemails on her cell phone.

The former employee, Alex Vlasov, alleged the digital trail was then mirrored onto a iPad, encrypted and sent to Jamie, 69, and Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group's Robin Greenhill, who was Britney's manager and personal assistant at the time. Both Vlasov's boss, Black Box founder Edan Yemini, and Greenhill have previously denied the allegations.

"No one at Tri Star has ever suggested monitoring Ms. Spears' electronic communications. No one at Tri Star has ever had authority to approve security protocols," a statement obtained by PEOPLE last November read. "No one at Tri Star is aware of any hidden electronic surveillance device placed in Ms. Spears' bedroom. No one at Tri Star has ever received any compensation related to Ms. Spears or her Estate that is not accurately reflected in the accountings filed or to be filed in this case."

Jamie's sworn declaration did not address the monitoring of 40-year-old Britney's text messages.

"The court finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and the estate is no longer required," Judge Penny said in court. "Therefore, effective today, the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears… is hereby terminated."