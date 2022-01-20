"I put myself on the line," Jamie Lynn Spears told Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper about trying to help her sister Britney out of her conservatorship

Jamie Lynn Spears Says She Tried to Help Britney 'Shut Down' Conservatorship After Heart-to-Heart in Hawaii

Jamie Lynn Spears is hoping to put the accusations that she didn't help her sister Britney throughout her conservatorship to rest once and for all.

During the second half of her two-part Call Her Daddy podcast episode that aired on Thursday, the Sweet Magnolias actress, 30, told host Alex Cooper that she looked into ways to get Britney, 40, out of her legal situation after she told her she was unhappy with it during a heart-to-heart in Hawaii (they were last pictured there together in 2016).

"In Hawaii ... we were able to spend some sister time," Jamie Lynn said. "It was just us and the kids, and she, obviously, had her security and her assistant. We talked a lot, and she expressed to me she wasn't happy with her situation. It's one thing to not be happy with your situation, but you have to express that to people around you, so I did a little bit of digging myself as far as calling some lawyers and people I know at home [in Louisiana]."

After that, Jamie Lynn said she shared information with Britney she felt "could be useful to give to her lawyer at the time to shut down this whole conservatorship." (At the time, Britney was represented by her court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham III.)

"I put myself on the line, because I was sharing details that people would know came from me," Jamie Lynn said. "In doing so, she spoke about it, and she said she wanted to do it, so we gave all these facts to her lawyer, and those same facts were regurgitated to me from the other side of the conservatorship. So I know he immediately went and told them what I said. It was shut down immediately."

"I think she needed a new lawyer," she added. "He was comfortable or wasn't really there for her. I felt she needed new legal representation. That was my overall thing."

Ingham did not immediately respond to requests for comment from PEOPLE.

When going to Britney's lawyer didn't provide fruitful, Jamie Lynn said she told her sister, "Look, there's other options."

Earlier in the episode, Jamie Lynn had explained that the judges and lawyers she and her husband Jamie Watson had talked to told them that Britney could "dissolve" her conservatorship — which was finally terminated in November after 13 years — if she took residence in a state outside of California for six months.

"I'm not a lawyer, but from what I was told, if you have a residence in another state, you can live there for six months and take residence there, and if you don't have a conservatorship in that state, then it makes it to where you can live there and the conservatorship, it can go away," she said. "I told my sister, 'Why don't you come live in Louisiana for six months, and guess what? It will just dissolve itself.'"

Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears | Credit: Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Jamie Lynn said that Britney spoke to the judges and lawyers she knew herself "on the phone a few times," but she never went through with the move.

"I told her come live with me in my s—hole in Louisiana. I don't know why that option wasn't something she wanted to follow through with," she said, before adding, "I get that she does have children." (Britney shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.)

When Cooper asked if she had proof that she helped her sister after their Hawaii discussion, Jamie Lynn pulled up a text message she said she had sent to Britney dated Nov. 11, 2020.

As can be seen in a screenshot of the text, Jamie Lynn lists her grievances with Britney's lawyer Ingham, including his "constant contact" with their mom Lynne, whom she said Britney was "not even speaking" to at the time, among other things. (A lawyer for Lynne did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

"I will never forget the time we were in Hawaii, and I was trying to help you figure out you [sic] conservatorship situation, and you called Sam for his help, and he sat there and listened to us, but soon as we hung up, he immediately went to dad and said, that I needed to watched [sic] because I was trying to take down the conservatorship," she wrote. "He turned on you in a second, which is why I NEVER trusted him."

Jamie Lynn also said she spoke with their dad, Jamie, who served a long tenure in Britney's conservatorship before stepping down as her personal conservator in 2019 and then being suspended as her estate conservator in September, and he said he told her he wanted to "resign."

"Sam will not allow dad to speak to you at all, which only drags out this legal process for you, and that clearly benefits Sam, because he gets more money the longer he can keep this going," she wrote.

Jamie Lynn concluded her message by writing, "I have nothing to gain or lose in this situation, no matter what happens with the conservatorship, but I am sick of seeing this whole thing keep going in circles, so i figured I should see what I could do to help."

"I have no reason to send this to you, other then [sic] I love you, and I'm trying to be helpful," she added. "I'm here if you need anything. Love you."

At the time she sent the message, Jamie Lynn said she thought she might've been blocked by Britney, so she also sent a copy of the text message to her now-fiancé Sam Asghari the next morning.

While Jamie Lynn claims she never got a response in regards to the message, she says she did get a text from Britney on Dec. 8, 2020 thanking her for a birthday gift she had sent days prior.

Asked why she hadn't shown this proof sooner, Jamie Lynn said, "I'm afraid ... I didn't want to get in trouble."

In recent weeks, Jamie Lynn and Britney have been publicly sparring on social media, with the sisters clashing over claims in Jamie Lynn's new memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

Britney has accused her younger sister of trying to "sell a book at [her] expense" after Jamie Lynn shared stories of her childhood in interviews, including claims that Britney behaved "erratically" at times and once locked the two of them in a room with a knife.

Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears Jamie Lynn and Britney Spears | Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty; Isaac Brekken/Getty

Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart, whom she retained in July after being granted the power to hire her own counsel, then sent a cease-and-desist letter to Jamie Lynn on Tuesday to ask her to stop talking about his client while promoting her book.

"We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her," he said. "Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she."

"You of all people know the abuse and wrongdoing Britney had to endure during the conservatorship, after initially growing up with a 'ruinous,' alcoholic father," he continued. "In fact, your own book reportedly states that your father 'spent most of my life in that cycle of ruinous behavior. His bouts of drinking caused me periods of torment and sorrow.'"

Rosengart said that "having endured a 13-year conservatorship that stripped her of civil rights and fundamental liberties, Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else."

"Britney was the family's breadwinner and she also otherwise supported you," he said. "Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory."

Rosengart then invoked a Michelle Obama quote, writing that Britney was going to follow the "when they go low, we go high" philosophy.

"You recently reportedly stated that the book was 'not about her.' She takes you at your word and we, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign," he added. "If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action."

In response to the cease-and-desist, TMZ and Page Six report that Jamie Lynn's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, sent a letter to Rosengart on Wednesday saying that Britney's recent social media posts, one in which she wrote that she should've "slapped" her mother and sister in the past, have lead to "threats of violence" from Britney's fans.