Jamie Lynn Spears Thanks Fans for Their Support After Her Dad's 'Life-Threatening' Health Crisis

Jamie Lynn Spears is thanking fans for the outpouring of support following the news of her father Jamie Spears’ “life-threatening” health emergency.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out to our family, and for all of your prayers,” Jamie Lynn, 27, wrote on her Instagram Stories Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“All of you have been there for us through so much, and we truly appreciate each of you!! Love y’all bunches!” Jamie Lynn, who welcomed her second child — daughter Ivey in April, continued, adding four red heart emojis.

Her message came after her sister Britney revealed she is halting all of her work to support Jamie, 66, who almost died when his colon ruptured last year.

Two months ago, Jamie “became seriously ill and was rushed to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas,” read a statement from Britney, 37, obtained by PEOPLE.

Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

“His colon spontaneously ruptured and he was immediately admitted into surgery.”

Jamie “spent the next 28 days in the hospital under the care of the amazing doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital, [which] the Spears family credits with saving his life,” the statement continues.

“After a long, complicated post-operative period, he is recuperating at home and gaining strength, and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Britney explained her decision to postpone her Las Vegas residency, which was set to launch at the Park Theater at Park MGM in February, on Twitter.

However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 4, 2019

“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say,” began Britney wrote in an emotional tweet, including a photo of a young Britney with both her parents, Jamie and Lynne, 63. “I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart.”

“However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make,” Britney elaborated in a follow-up tweet. “A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him.”

Britney and Jamie Spears Mazur/WireImage; Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Family Matters: Jamie Lynn Spears & Daughter Maddie’s Sweetest Mother-Daughter Pics

Jamie also shares son Bryan Spears, 41, with Lynne. The couple divorced in 2002 after nearly three decades of marriage but reconciled in 2010, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

The Grammy winner also thanked fans for their good wishes. “Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you.”