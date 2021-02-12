Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence to Support Sister Britney: 'Everyone Is Fighting a Battle'

"Dear media, try not to repeat the mistakes of your past," the Zoey 101 star said. "Look where that got us. Do better"

Jamie Lynn Spears is breaking her silence in support of her sister, Britney Spears.

On Friday, the 29-year-old actress and singer shared a note on her Instagram Story, speaking out on the heels of a new documentary about her pop star sibling's life, which was not authorized by the "Lucky" singer.

Sharing a quote that read, "Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always," the Zoey 101 star captioned the post with a message of her own.

"Dear media, try not to repeat the mistakes of your past," Jamie Lynn wrote. "Look where that got us. Do better."

The ask comes a day after Britney's conservatorship case was once again before the court.

On Thursday, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled that Bessemer Trust Company, a wealth management and investment advisory firm based out of California, will continue to be co-conservators along with Jamie, PEOPLE can confirm.

Objections raised by Jamie's lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, on how the co-conservatorship would be delegated were rejected. Jamie's objections over language in a proposed order of co-conservatorship filed by Britney's lawyer, Samuel D. Ingram III, were also denied.

Earlier this week, Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari also shared some sweet words of support for his longtime girlfriend in a statement.

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," the Family Business actor, 27, told PEOPLE exclusively. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Britney and Asghari first met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video shoot in 2016 and began dating later that year.

While the couple keeps their romance mostly private, Britney and Asghari have shared snippets of their relationship on social media.

On Tuesday, Britney shared her own post, assuring her fans she's recently been "enjoying the basics" of life alongside a 2017 clip of herself performing her hit song "Toxic" on Instagram.

"I'll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person," Britney wrote. "I love simply enjoying the basics of every day [sic] life !!!! Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories !!!!"

"We all have so many different bright beautiful lives 🌹🌸🌷🌼!!!" she added. "Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens 📷✨ !!!!"