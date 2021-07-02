Jamie Lynn Spears Says 'Stop with the Death Threats' After Speaking Out on Britney's Conservatorship

"This situation does not affect me either way, because I'm only her sister who's only concerned about her happiness," Jamie Lynn Spears said in an emotional video earlier this week

Jamie Lynn Spears is asking people to quit sending her and her children violent threats.

On Friday, the actress — who spoke out about her sister Britney Spears' conservatorship on Monday — shared a statement on her Instagram Story asking people to stop sending "death threats" to her family.

"Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves," the 30-year-old wrote. "But can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children." (She shares children Maddie Briann, 13, with ex Casey Aldridge and Ivey Joan, 3, with husband Jamie Watson.)

Earlier this week, Jamie Lynn shared several videos on her Instagram Story as she shared that she always has and "always will support" her sister Britney, who made an emotional speech to a Los Angeles court late last month asking to terminate her conservatorship.

Jamie Lynn Spears Credit: Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

"Since the day I was born, I've only loved adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bulls—," Jamie Lynn said on Monday — after clarifying she had waited to speak until everyone heard directly from her sister. "I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way."

"This situation does not affect me either way, because I'm only her sister who's only concerned about her happiness," she added.

The Zoey 101 star said she's "very proud" of Britney for speaking up and that she has always supported her and her happiness.

"Maybe I didn't support the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform but I can assure you that I support my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after," she said, referring to #FreeBritney.

To end the video message, she said, "If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100% because I support my sister; I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she's happy. So let's keep praying. That's all."

"I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her." Watson, who marked his seven-year wedding anniversary with Jamie Lynn in March, told New York Post's Page Six. "I wouldn't be around people who weren't. Who wouldn't want to be in support of Britney?"

Jamie Lynn's new post comes as her sister Britney returned from Maui, Hawaii after spending several days there with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, a source told PEOPLE on Friday.