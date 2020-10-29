Jamie Lynn Spears Says Sister Britney Is Trying to 'Stay Positive' in Quarantine

The Zoey 101 star also discussed life at home as a mother of two amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Jamie Lynn Spears and sister Britney Spears are in the same boat as everybody else when it comes to dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and social distancing.

While appearing on Good Morning America Thursday, the Zoey 101 star, 29, opened up about life in quarantine with her two daughters — 12-year-old Maddie and 2-year-old Ivey Joan — as well gave an update on how her big sister was handling the pandemic.

"The circumstances suck; you don't want any type of pandemic to ever happen, but I will say the one thing that I've taken away from it — I was able to have this quality time with my family and with my children guilt-free," said Jamie Lynn, who shares her younger daughter with husband Jamie Watson and her older with ex Casey Aldridge.

When asked about Britney, Jamie Lynn said the "Womanizer" singer was trying to stay optimistic.

"She's doing just like the rest of us," the actress said of her pop-star sister. "She's trying to make the best and stay positive during a very challenging time and challenging year, and I think that that's kind of the theme of everyone right now."

Amid the pandemic, Jamie Lynn surprised fans when she recently released a new updated version of the theme song for Zoey 101, "Follow Me." In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight she revealed that Britney, 38, was actually involved in coming up with the hit Nickelodeon series' original theme song.

"The Zoey theme song was something me and my sister were a part of creating," Jamie Lynn said. "I was like 12, I was nervous to go in the studio. Of course, your big sis is like, 'Get in here and do it!' She cheered me on and she was a big part of that song in the original version."

The original series followed Zoey (Jamie Lynn) and her friends at Pacific Coast Academy in Malibu, California, and ran from 2005 to 2008. Over a decade later, a reboot is officially in the works.

Jamie Lynn also released a music video to accompany the new version of "Follow Me," featuring a cameo from her daughter, Maddie. Unfortunately, the family affair was missing Britney, who was on vacation at the time.

"She was busy having a nice little vacation that she very much deserved," Jamie Lynn said of her sister, adding that Maddie "was a big enough star" on her own.