Britney Spears' Sister Jamie Lynn Says She's 'Only Concerned' with Star's 'Happiness' in Emotional Video

"I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere," she said in the video message. "I have nothing to gain or lose either way"

Jamie Lynn Spears is making it clear that she will always love and support her sister.

Days after Britney Spears made an emotional plea to a Los Angeles judge to terminate her conservatorship, her younger sister Jamie Lynn, 30, is breaking her silence, saying that she wants nothing but happiness for her sister and that she always has and "always will" support Britney.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I just want to take a second to address a few things," Jamie Lynn said in the video message shared Monday to her Instagram stories. "The only reason I hadn't before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly that it wasn't my place and it wasn't the right thing to do. But now that she's very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feeI I need to say."

britney-jamie-lynn-spears.jpg Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty

"Since the day I was born, I've only loved adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bulls-. I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way," she added. "This situation does not affect me either way, because I'm only her sister who's only concerned about her happiness."

jamie lynn spears Credit: Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

Jamie Lynn continued by saying she had made a "very conscious choice" to "only participate" in Britney's life as a sister and that she has done her own thing ever since she was a child.

"I paid my freakin bills since I was 10 years old. Not that I owe the public anything, because my sister knows I love and support her... I'm not my family. I'm my own person. And I'm speaking for myself," she said.

The Zoey 101 star said she's "very proud" of Britney for speaking up and that she has always supported her and her happiness.

"Maybe I didn't support the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform but I can assure you that I support my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: The Biggest Revelations from Britney Spears' Conservatorship Hearing

"I'm so proud of her for using her voice. I'm so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her many years ago - oh, not in a public platform but just in a personal conversation between two sisters," she added.

To end the video message, she said, "If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100% because I support my sister; I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she's happy. So let's keep praying. That's all."

On Monday, Jamie Lynn's husband Jamie Watson shared her support for his sister-in-law.

"I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her." Watson, who marked his seven-year wedding anniversary with Jamie Lynn in March, told New York Post's Page Six. "I wouldn't be around people who weren't. Who wouldn't want to be in support of Britney?"

The new statement from Jamie Lynn comes less than a week after Britney spoke publicly during a court hearing Wednesday as she addressed her conservatorship and how she hopes it terminates.

"I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy," she said, adding: "I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm depressed. I cry every day."

Britney Spears Britney Spears | Credit: lester Cohen/Getty

Spears claimed she wishes to marry and have a child with Asghari but cannot due to an IUD required by her conservators.

"I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don't get pregnant. They don't want me to have children - any more children," Spears alleged.

During the hearing, Spears was not questioned by her conservators' lawyers, nor have they had the opportunity to rebut her allegations in court.