Jamie Lynn Spears Named Trustee of Sister Britney's Trust, Court Documents Reveal

Jamie Lynn Spears is seeking more control of her sister Britney Spears' financial affairs after the pop star's conservatorship was extended last week.

Court documents obtained by The Blast showed that Jamie Lynn, 29, has been named as a trustee on her sister's SJB Revocable Trust since 2018.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In her filing, Jamie Lynn is now asking the court to approve moving those assets into Fidelity Brokerage Services accounts with her as the custodian, the Los Angeles Times reported. Once moved, it would require a judge's approval to move them back out, according to the outlet's report.

The documents also revealed an amendment in 2018 made Jamie Lynn responsible for Britney's assets and distributing them to her children in the event of her death, according to the LA Times. The "Overprotected" singer shares sons Sean Preston, 14, and Jayden James, 13, with ex Kevin Federline.

Image zoom Britney Spears Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Last week, Britney's conservatorship was extended to February of next year, a move that came after a filing revealed she is "strongly opposed" to having her father Jamie as her sole conservator. Jamie, 68, stepped down from the role last year after more than a decade.

Britney would prefer that Jodi Montgomery, the licensed conservator who took over her dad's post in September, "continue in that role as [she] has done for nearly a year," the documents say, PEOPLE previously reported.

"We are now at a point where the conservatorship must be changed substantially in order to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes," Spears' court-appointed attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, said in that filing.

On Tuesday, a source told PEOPLE that Britney "still wants the conservatorship to end at some point."

Image zoom Britney Spears Image Group LA/Disney Channel/Getty Images

"But more urgently right now she doesn't want her dad to regain the sole conservator role," the source said, adding that Jamie "treats Britney like a child."

"Britney wants someone who is respectful and considerate to be in charge of her conservatorship," the source said. "Someone from the outside who is not her family. Someone who will treat her like an adult and listen to her. She will never have this relationship with Jamie."