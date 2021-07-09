Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir Details Including Title Using Britney's Lyric Is 'Incorrect and Incomplete': Publisher

"We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family," Worthy Publishing said in a statement to PEOPLE

The publisher of Jamie Lynn Spears' upcoming memoir is speaking out after "incorrect and incomplete information" about the star's book was released online — including its title that referenced a Britney Spears lyric.

"Worthy Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, became aware earlier today that premature information about Jamie Lynn Spears's still-in-development book project has been erroneously released online to book retail sites," read a statement from Worth Publishing to PEOPLE on Friday.

On Friday, Worthy Publishing's website was updated with information saying that Jamie Lynn's memoir would be titled I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out — a reference to a lyric from Britney's 1998 single "…Baby One More Time".

"This was a placeholder title for internal use only," a spokesperson for Worthy Publishing tells PEOPLE.

According to the publishing company, Jamie Lynn's book is "as-yet-untitled" and is scheduled for publication in January 2022.

Jamie Lynn Spears Jamie Lynn Spears | Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

"Jamie Lynn's book has been in development over the past 12 months and will allow the world to hear her inspiring story in her own words, for the first time," their statement read. "We look forward to sharing accurate and complete details about the project at the appropriate time and to celebrating the release of her memoir with Jamie Lynn and her fans next year."

On Friday morning, Worthy Publishing's website also included a breakdown of the book which — according to Page Six —said that Jamie Lynn's book will include "never-before-heard stories" from the Zoey 101 alum, including "how it feels to have inspired 16 and Pregnant with her own life story" and why "her daughter's ATV accident caused her to reevaluate and redirect her life"

The information and the internal working title have since been removed from the website.

News of Jamie Lynn's memoir comes more than a week after she spoke out about her sister Britney's conservatorship. In several videos on her Instagram Story, the Sweet Magnolias star said she has and "always will support" Britney, who made an emotional speech to a Los Angeles court late last month asking to terminate her conservatorship.

Jamie Lynn later posted a message on her Instagram Story asking for people to stop sending "death threats" to her family.