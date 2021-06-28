Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Says Family Is in 'Support of Britney' and Want the 'Best for Her'

Britney Spears' brother-in-law Jamie Watson is showing support for the pop star, days after her powerful court appearance.

Last Wednesday, the "Toxic" singer, 39, spoke out in court and advocated to end the conservatorship she has been under for 13 years, giving a rare and passionate testimony about her experiences. At one point, Britney said, "I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you," for their alleged treatment of her throughout the conservatorship.

Britney's sister Jamie Lynn Spears' husband Watson, 39, told the New York Post on Friday, "I can assure you her family loves her and wants the best for her." Added Watson (who marked his seven-year wedding anniversary with Jamie Lynn, 30, in March), "I wouldn't be around people who weren't. Who wouldn't want to be in support of Britney?"

Britney's father, Jamie Spears, was appointed Britney's conservator in 2008 after she underwent two involuntary psychiatric evaluations. In a November 2020 court hearing, the pop icon's lawyer told a judge that she was "afraid of her father" after the judge declined her request to make Jodi Montgomery her permanent conservator.

Jamie stepped down as his elder daughter's permanent conservator in September 2019 due to "personal health reasons," and Montgomery took his place. Britney filed court documents last summer stating that she was "strongly opposed" to her father returning as sole conservator of her affairs and finances and "strongly prefers" Montgomery "continue in that role as [she] has done for nearly a year."

Last month, Judge Penny ruled that Bessemer Trust Company will continue to be co-conservators of Britney's estate along with Jamie, rejecting objections from Jamie's legal team over how the co-conservatorship would be delegated.

The future of Britney's conservatorship remains unknown.

During the hearing Wednesday, Britney was not questioned by her conservators' lawyers, nor have they had the opportunity to rebut her allegations in court. As stated by the judge on Wednesday, Britney still needs to file a formal motion to end the conservatorship.

Britney's dad Jamie's attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen did address the court on Wednesday to share a statement from her client: "[Jamie] is sorry to see his daughter in so much pain. [He] loves his daughter and misses her very much."

In her bombshell 30-minute testimony, Britney claimed she "honestly" did not know she could petition to end the conservatorship until now.

"I've done more than enough. I don't owe these people anything. I've roofed and clothed and fed people on the road. It's demoralizing what I've been through," she said. "I've never said it openly. I never thought anyone would believe me. I'm not lying. I just want my life back."

"It's been 13 years and it's been enough. I want to be able to be heard. I've kept this in for so long; it's not good for my heart," she stressed. "I've been so angry and I cry every day. For my sanity ... I need to get it off my heart. The anger, all of it. The main reason why I'm here today is I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated."