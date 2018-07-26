Jamie Lynn Spears Calls Out Sister Britney For Not Knowing Andy Cohen, Demands a Bravo Binge

Britney Spears may be the queen of pop, but it looks like she still needs some pop culture lessons — and her younger sister Jamie Lynn wants to teach ’em!

On Tuesday night, Spears brought Andy Cohen onstage at Radio City Music Hall. It was all fun and (S&M) games until the end of his appearance when she skipped over his name, calling out, “Give it up for…him!” After the Instagram account Comments By Celebs reposted the video on Wednesday, fans immediately started theorizing that Britney didn’t know who he was. All the fuss prompted Jamie Lynn Spears to comment, “Looks I need to have a bravo binge with someone…. WE LOVE YOU ANDY COHEN.”

Cohen responded: “OMG love you back! I loved being your sister’s bitch.”

Cohen made his Britney concert debut during her performance of “Freakshow,” and he (appropriately) wore a chest harness and a collar attached to a leash and crawled around the stage on all fours. He maintained his humor onstage and after, addressing the incident on his Sirius XM radio show:

“So what the press is saying is … basically, I said I was Mariah Carey-ed. She says, ‘I think you all know who this is. Give it up for him.’ My take on this is: First of all: Why would Britney know my name? She’s Britney, bitch! … I’m a mortal! And Britney is Britney. … I don’t [think she knows who I am]. She gave me what I want. I don’t need to think that she would even really know who I am. … I mean it’s pretty funny, right?”

Britney is on the North American leg of her Piece of Me tour. She performed in New York City on Monday and Tuesday night and will head to Hollywood for concerts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Jamie Lynn recently became a mom-of-two after welcoming her daughter Ivey on April 11, 2018. The singer-songwriter and her husband Jamie Watson have a 10-year-old daughter, Maddie Briann.