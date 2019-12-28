Jamie Lynn Spears Posts Throwback Photo with Sister Britney Spears and Her Ex Justin Timberlake

Jamie Lynn Spears is throwing it back to 2001!

On Friday, the Zoey 101 star shared a throwback photo of herself sitting next to sister Britney Spears, her sister’s then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and actress Natalie Portman at the launch party of Britney’s album Britney in 2001.

In the photo, Britney, Timberlake and Portman can be seen sharing a laugh with the young Jamie Lynn, who was 10 years old at the time. Other pictures from the 2001 event show Timberlake and Britney posing on the red carpet and the *NSYNC star standing with Jamie Lynn.

“Nothing like childhood memories….” Jamie Lynn, now 28, captioned the star-studded snap, adding the hashtag for “Flashback Friday.”

Though Jamie Lynn tagged her sister and Portman in the post, as well as the account that first posted the photo, many fans noticed in the comments section that she hadn’t tagged Timberlake.

“You forgot to tag Justin❤️ 😂,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “Mood: not tagging Justin 😂😭.”

Image zoom Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in 2001 Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

Image zoom Justin Timberlake with Jamie Lynn Spears in 2001 Steve Azzara/Corbis via Getty Images

Britney and Timberlake, both 38, dated from 1999 to 2002 after meeting on the set of The Mickey Mouse Club. He famously wrote one of his first hit solo singles, “Cry Me a River,” in the wake of their breakup.

The pair has since moved on: Britney is now dating boyfriend Sam Asghari, while Timberlake has been married to wife Jessica Biel since 2012.

RELATED: Jamie Lynn Spears Celebrates Sister Britney’s Birthday with Throwback Pic of Their Matching Perms

Earlier this month, Jamie Lynn celebrated her sister’s 38th birthday with another epic throwback photo.

For the occasion, the mother of two shared three pictures of the famous sibling duo on Twitter and Instagram. In the first image, a teenage Britney can be seen dancing on a front porch with her little sister. Both girls are wearing bikinis and rocking curly hair.

RELATED: Britney Spears Shows Off Dress She Got for Christmas: ‘I Love Modeling New Clothes’

“When Britney got a perm, well I had to have one too (as pictured above) Some things never change. Always looking up to you. Happy Birthday to my sister 🎈,” Jamie Lynn captioned the birthday post.