"If she wants to make another album, great. But if she doesn't feel like it, she doesn't have to," Jamie Lynn Spears said of her sister Britney

Jamie Lynn Spears Says Britney Will Make Music When She's Ready: 'She's Given the World a Lot'

Jamie Lynn Spears is clearing the air about her sister Britney's future in the music industry.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the former Zoey 101 actress addressed if her pop star sister has plans to make new music in the coming future.

"I don't really think so," said Jamie Lynn, 29. "I mean, right now, she's quarantining in L.A. But, in general, she's kind of just relaxing. And I think that's good. Britney deserves that. She's worked her ass off."

"So if she wants to make another album, great. But if she doesn't feel like it, she doesn't have to," she added. "She's given the world a lot. I don't think there are plans for anything — at the moment."

However, Jamie Lynn clarified that the "....Baby One More Time" songstress has no plans to retire from music altogether.

"No, no, no," Jamie Lynn said. "Obviously, right now, she's just trying to quarantine. She's taking it day by day. And when she wants to make music, she'll make it. I don't think you can ever retire someone from their passion."

On Saturday, Britney, 38, celebrated the anniversary of her Oops!...I Did It Again album with an Instagram post featuring a compilation of clips from the song's promo run.

“Thank you to whoever made this ….. I just nearly dropped my phone I wasn't expecting it 😂😂😂 !!!!!" Britney wrote alongside the video. "20 years since the Oops! 😳 album …. the anticipation and the butterflies 🦋🦋🦋 I felt before it came out were crazy …. all of my expectations were exceeded!!!!"

In January 2019, Britney announced that she would be taking a step away from the spotlight as she supported her father Jamie following his life-threatening colon rupture.

"I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family," Britney explained in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time. "We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me."