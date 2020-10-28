Jamie Lynn Spears Drops Music Video for Reimagined Zoey 101 Theme Song with Cameos from Cast

Jamie Lynn Spears' 12-year-old daughter Maddie and mom Lynne also make cameos in the "Follow Me (Zoey 101)" music video

Jamie Lynn Spears has a treat for Zoey 101 fans.

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old singer and actress released the music video for "Follow Me (Zoey 101)," the brand new version of the hit Nickelodeon series' popular theme song.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Produced in collaboration with Chantel Jeffries, the video features cameos from Spears' fellow Zoey 101 castmates Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Chris Massey (Michael Barret), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), and Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews).

"On September 29th the cast of Zoey 101 reunited at a secret location (about 15 miles east of Pacific Coast Academy) to prepare for something we've all been waiting for," a message reads at the start of the video.

Spears' 12-year-old daughter, Maddie, and 65-year-old mom, Lynne, also make cameos.

The original Nickelodeon series followed Zoey (Spears) and her friends at Pacific Coast Academy in Malibu, California, and ran from 2005 to 2008.

Image zoom Jamie Lynn Spears | Credit: Jamie Lynn Spears/Youtube

Ahead of the music video's release, Spears revealed that her sister, Britney Spears, helped her conceive of the original "Follow Me" theme song.

RELATED VIDEO: Jamie Lynn Spears Says Sister Britney Helped Her Come Up with Zoey 101 Theme Song

"The Zoey theme song was something me and my sister were a part of creating," Spears told Entertainment Tonight. "I was like 12, I was nervous to go in the studio. Of course, your big sis is like, 'Get in here and do it!' She cheered me on and she was a big part of that song in the original version."

Spears added in the interview that her 38-year-old sister was unable to be a part of the reimagined music video. "She was busy having a nice little vacation that she very much deserved."

Image zoom Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears | Credit: Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

In a recent interview with Nylon, Spears said that with production on the upcoming Zoey 101 reboot delayed due to COVID-19, she hopes the new theme song will hold fans over in the meantime.