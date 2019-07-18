Image zoom Jamie Hannah Denelle and Tom Ellis

Boy George is helping usher the next generation of pop stars to the forefront.

The Culture Club frontman teamed up with his protégé Jamie Hannah, a 22-year-old singer from the U.K., on a new duet titled “House of Truth” — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first listen of the upbeat summer smash before it drops on Friday.

“Jamie is very unique, [an] enormous talent and a beautiful person,” George, 58, tells PEOPLE. “I’ve never heard a voice like his!”

In “House of Truth,” George and Hannah take turns singing the early verses and are joined by a gospel choir as the song builds to a crescendo. The duet serves as the follow-up to Hannah’s debut single “Sound of My Youth,” which was released earlier this year.

“Working on music that you had put together was such an honor,” Hannah says in a message to George. “I was so excited but also apprehensive that I could do your compositions justice. I immediately connected with your work and would like to think I’d put my own touches to it.”

Image zoom Jamie Hannah's "House of Truth" cover art

Hannah, who has an impressive four-octave singing voice and honed his vocal skills at the Royal College of Music in London, began working with George after his producer Benny D sent some of his tracks to him. George loved Hannah’s voice and even ended up signing him to his namesake label shortly after.

“I am very lucky to have Boy George as a mentor,” Hannah previously said in a statement, before adding of their new duet, “The whole process of making and recording the song and video with such an icon has been very surreal.”

RELATED: Boy George Endorses Upcoming Movie Biopic About His Life: ‘Thrilling!’

Image zoom Jamie Hannah Niklas Haze

Image zoom Jamie Hannah

Since releasing “Sound of My Youth,” Hannah can add another English star among his list of famous fans: Dame Emma Thompson.

“The potential in this young artist is breathtaking,” the actress has said. “‘Sound of My Youth’ is sensational, spectacular and wonderful.”