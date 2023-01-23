James Taylor, John Mayer Trio and Sheryl Crow to headline Love Rocks NYC

This year's Love Rocks benefit concert in New York City is one you won't want to miss!

On Monday, the seventh-annual benefit concert released its lineup with James Taylor, John Mayer Trio and Sheryl Crow as headliners.

More performances include: Mavis Staples, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, St. Vincent, Rufus Wainwright, Jim James, Stephen Marley, Gary Clark Jr., Allison Russell, The War and Treaty, Bernie Williams and more to be announced.

The show will also feature special appearances by Stephen Colbert, Andy Cohen, Chevy Chase and Phoebe Robinson.

The concert — taking place on March 9 at the Beacon Theatre — supports the New York-based non-profit God's Love We Deliver, whose mission is to provide life-sustaining meals and nutrition counseling for people in New York with severe illness.

The benefit concert has raised over $25 million to date and has funded more than 2.5 million meals.

Presale tickets for the concert will go live on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET, while regular sale tickets will go live on Friday at the same time at ticketmaster.com.

The benefit concert will also mark the latest reunion of the John Mayer Trio. The trio, which consists of Mayer, bassist Pino Palladino and drummer Steve Jordan, formed in 2005.

Together, the band released an album titled Try! that same year and toured as an opening act for The Rolling Stones. Palladino and Jordan also worked on Mayer's following albums Continuum, Battle Studies and The Search for Everything together.

The band reunited in 2009 for a performance on The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien, then twice again in December of that year. They also appeared in a 2014 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. Their most recent performance was in 2016 at the Jazz Foundation of America Gala, though they continued to play mini Trio sets during Mayer's 2017 The Search for Everything tour. Palladino still tours and records with the guitarist as of 2022.

Watch a sizzle reel with past Love Rocks NYC highlights here.