James Taylor Announces Five-Night Las Vegas Residency

The "Fire and Rain" singer will play a series of dates in June at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on January 24, 2023 01:35 PM
James Taylor Announces Residency
James Taylor. Photo: Norman Seeff

James Taylor's got Las Vegas in his mind!

The "Fire and Rain" singer and his All-Star Band announced a five-night Las Vegas residency on Tuesday that will see them set up shop in June.

Taylor, 74, will play at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on June 3, 4, 7, 9 and 10.

He's the latest star to reveal a Las Vegas residency; stars like the Chicks, Adele, Garth Brooks, Usher and more have all taken their talents to Sin City in recent months.

The residency announcement comes one day after Taylor was revealed to be a headliner at the Love Rocks NYC benefit show in March alongside John Mayer Trio, Sheryl Crow, Pat Benatar and more.

The concert, now in its seventh year, supports the nonprofit God's Love We Deliver, which provides life-sustaining meals and nutrition counseling for people in New York with severe illness. The concert has raised over $25 million to date and has funded more than 2.5 million meals.

RELATED VIDEO: Keith Urban on 'Panicked Call' He Got to Fill Show Slots after Adele Cancelled Vegas Residency

Taylor, who wrapped a lengthy U.S. tour this past summer, released his most recent album, American Standard, in 2020.

That same year, the six-time Grammy winner reflected on his career to PEOPLE, and explained the ways in which songwriting had allowed him some catharsis amid inner turmoil.

"When you have strong emotions and internal challenges, there's something about expressing it, getting it out in front of you in some kind of form, that tends to exorcise or expiate and relieve it somehow," he said.

He added: "An artist is forced by their life circumstances to find a new way of dealing with a problem, and sometimes they blaze a trail that leads to a solution — one that other people can use. It's hugely gratifying… All I ever wanted to do was to play music and to have people enjoy it, occasionally use it in their lives, and make it part of their world. That's a great feeling."

Fan presale for the Vegas shows will begin on Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT, and Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets from Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT to Friday at 10 p.m. PT.

Related Articles
James Taylor, John Mayer Trio and Sheryl Crow to headline Love Rocks NYC
James Taylor, John Mayer Trio and Sheryl Crow to Headline Love Rocks NYC
(L-R) Emily Strayer, Natalie Maines, and Martie Maguire of The Chicks perform onstage during weekend two, day one of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
The Chicks Announce 'Six Nights in Vegas' 2023 Concert Residency: 'Hope Our Fans Are Ready for More'
Garth Brooks performs onstage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA
Garth Brooks Announces 2023 Las Vegas Residency After Wrapping Stadium Tour — See the Dates!
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Doja Cat attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: 2022 Lil Nas X poses in the iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Taylor Swift attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "My Policeman" at Regency Bruin Theatre on November 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
iHeartRadio Music Awards Announce 2023 Nominees Including Doja Cat, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles
Pink, Brandi Carlile, Neil Giraldo, Pat Benatar
Pink Announces Summer 2023 Stadium Tour with Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and More
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 23: In this image released on November 23, 2021, (L-R) Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the Jonas Brothers Family Roast Netflix Comedy Special Taping at CBS Television City in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix)
Jonas Brothers Announce Five-Night Las Vegas Residency: 'Best Way to Kick Off Summer'
Keith Urban Dishes on New Vegas Residency, Different Ways To Release Music: ‘There’s No Center Anymore’
Keith Urban Dishes on New Vegas Residency, Different Ways to Release Music: 'There's No Center Anymore'
Taylor Swift attends 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift' during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: A Timeline of the Ticketmaster Fiasco
Janet Jackson performs at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans. Jackson will join Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, the Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies as new members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The 34th induction ceremony will take place on March 29 at Barclays Center in New York Rock Hall, New Orleans, USA - 08 Jul 2018
Janet Jackson Shares Dates for 2023 'Together Again' Tour: 'I've Missed You So Much'
Paramore Announces Massive 26-City US Arena Tour for Upcoming ‘This Is Why’ Album — See the Dates!
Paramore Announces Massive 26-City US Summer Arena Tour in Support of Upcoming 'This Is Why' Album
Johnny Depp of The Hollywood Vampires performs at The Greek Theatre on May 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Johnny Depp Announces Summer 2023 UK Tour with Hollywood Vampires Band amid Shows with Jeff Beck
Ed Sheeran Announces 2023 North American 'Mathematics' Tour Dates
Ed Sheeran Announces 2023 'Mathematics' North American Stadium Tour — See the Full List of Dates!
LeBron James
LeBron James Wants an NBA Team in Las Vegas: 'Best Fanbase in the World'
Billy Joel concert
Billy Joel Cancels New York City Show Due to 'Viral Infection'
Keith Urban
Keith Urban on 'Panicked Call' He Got to Fill Show Slots After Adele Postponed Vegas Residency
Stevie Nicks, Billy Joel
Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel Extend Co-Headlining Tour with Two New Stadium Shows — See the Dates!