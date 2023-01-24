James Taylor Announces Five-Night Las Vegas Residency

James Taylor's got Las Vegas in his mind!

The "Fire and Rain" singer and his All-Star Band announced a five-night Las Vegas residency on Tuesday that will see them set up shop in June.

Taylor, 74, will play at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on June 3, 4, 7, 9 and 10.

He's the latest star to reveal a Las Vegas residency; stars like the Chicks, Adele, Garth Brooks, Usher and more have all taken their talents to Sin City in recent months.

The residency announcement comes one day after Taylor was revealed to be a headliner at the Love Rocks NYC benefit show in March alongside John Mayer Trio, Sheryl Crow, Pat Benatar and more.

The concert, now in its seventh year, supports the nonprofit God's Love We Deliver, which provides life-sustaining meals and nutrition counseling for people in New York with severe illness. The concert has raised over $25 million to date and has funded more than 2.5 million meals.

Taylor, who wrapped a lengthy U.S. tour this past summer, released his most recent album, American Standard, in 2020.

That same year, the six-time Grammy winner reflected on his career to PEOPLE, and explained the ways in which songwriting had allowed him some catharsis amid inner turmoil.

"When you have strong emotions and internal challenges, there's something about expressing it, getting it out in front of you in some kind of form, that tends to exorcise or expiate and relieve it somehow," he said.

He added: "An artist is forced by their life circumstances to find a new way of dealing with a problem, and sometimes they blaze a trail that leads to a solution — one that other people can use. It's hugely gratifying… All I ever wanted to do was to play music and to have people enjoy it, occasionally use it in their lives, and make it part of their world. That's a great feeling."

Fan presale for the Vegas shows will begin on Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT, and Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets from Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT to Friday at 10 p.m. PT.