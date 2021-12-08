"You know what, Paul? A for effort, but let it be, let it shmee," Corden's character Gary Thump says in the clip

James Corden Plays the Emotional Fifth Member of The Beatles in Parody: 'Spitting Diamonds Here!'

Meet Gary Thump — the fifth member of The Beatles we didn't know we needed.

On Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show, James Corden pulled out the mop-top wig and turtleneck for a parody of The Beatles' docuseries,The Beatles: Get Back. In the silly parody, the comedian and late night host digitally inserts himself into the footage to play the band's fifth member.

The parody is titled "The Gary Sessions" and Corden, 43, plays Thump, a guitarist and pianist that can't seem to hit the right notes — and often criticizes his bandmates.

"You know what, Paul? A for effort, but let it be, let it shmee. If you're looking for a banging tune, this isn't it," he tells Paul McCartney at one point, as he mocks "Let It Be." He instead suggests they play "Jerry the Jolly Yogini" and "Opmnipotent Jelicopter."

He then sings "(Three Little) Silly Sheep" and says "I'm spitting diamonds here, John." The camera then pans to John Lennon who looks annoyed at his bandmate. He continues, "Get out your net."

Thump also proved to be the most emotional as he quits when they don't appreciate his new music, "You know what, no one's going to give a s— about this band in 50 years time anyway." He comes back 20 minutes later.

Unfortunately, Thump wasn't cutting it and he was out of the band by the end of the sessions.

Get Back, which chronicles the making of the band's final album Let It Be, released on Nov. 25.

The footage, shot over 21 days in January 1969, features never-before-seen footage of McCartney, Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr tinkering in the studio as they prepare for a rooftop concert atop the Apple Corps headquarters and write and record a new album in less than three weeks.

"In January 1969, a film crew was given unprecedented access to document The Beatles at work. This resulted in over 57 hours of the most intimate footage ever shot of the band," the trailer said. "The footage has been locked in a vault for over half a century. Unseen… until now."

Last month, following the release of the docuseries, McCartney and Starr paid tribute to Harrison, on the 20th anniversary of his death. He died of lung cancer at 58 years old.

"Hard to believe that we lost George 20 years ago," McCartney wrote. "I miss my friend so much. Love Paul."

The 79-year-old musician also shared a black-and-white photo of him and Harrison that was taken by his late wife, Linda McCartney.

Starr, meanwhile, shared an image that featured him and Harrison smiling with cigars hanging out of their mouths.