Watch James Corden Spoof Silk Sonic's 'Leave the Door Open' Music Video — '70s Vibe and All!

Silk Sonic — the duo comprising Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — performed their debut single at the Grammys on Sunday

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak made their live performance debut as Silk Sonic during Sunday night's Grammys — and James Corden wasted no time to hilariously hop on the duo's smooth bandwagon.

During the Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday night, the host, 42, and his house band performed a comedic spin on "Leave the Door Open," by Mars and .Paak, both 35, which they parodied as "Leave the TV On," jokingly asking viewers to help the late-night show get some good ratings.

Band leader Reggie Watts, 48, kicked off spoof singing, "What you doin' / Where you at? / Goin' to bed / It's so late / Don't say that (shut your trap) / You watched the news (local) / Then Colbert (Stephen)/ What'd you think? (What'd you think?) / Well, I don't care (whooo)."

He later added, "I know you're sleeping / And dreaming on the East Coast / On the West Coast we'll be waiting for ratings."

Corden and the band took a page out of Silk Sonic's book and wore '70s inspired get-ups as they performed on a stage reminiscent of the All in the Family series set.

Corden joined in on the tune singing, "You don't have to stay up / But our numbers will drop if you touch the remote / So if you're gonna head up to bed / Could you leave the TV on? (Could you leave the TV on?) / Could you leave the TV on girl? (Could you leave the TV on 'till dawn?)/ If you wanna show us love but you're tryin' to get some shuteye tonight, baby / You can leave the show on mute, girl."

Corden and the band later continued, "We're boosting ratings / We gotta beat Seth Meyers / Girl, we're trying to feed our kids / Hey, could you leave the TV on, baby?"

The skit was catchy, but Silk Sonic's incredible Grammy night performance was unmatched.

The duo hit the stage wearing matching burnt orange leisure suits which they paired with beige collars. .Paak accessorized with heart-shaped glittery glasses as the group performed in front of a stage with sparkling lights.

That same night, .Paak (né Brandon Paak Anderson) won the Grammy for best melodic rap performance for his song "Lockdown."