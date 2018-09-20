James Brown's Daughter Venisha Brown Dies at 53: 'My Heart Is Broken'

Venisha Brown, daughter of soul singers James Brown and Yvonne Fair, died Wednesday. She was 53.

Brown died after suffering complications with pneumonia at August University Health Medical Center in Georgia. Like her father, she was also a songwriter and musician and played a role in the foundation named after him.

The James Brown Foundation confirmed her death in a release, stating that Brown “will always be remembered as one of the few who fully embodied the dance moves of her father.”

Yamma Brown, also daughter of the “Godfather of Soul,” paid tribute to her half-sister on Instagram with a photo of the two.

“My beautiful big sis Venisha has received her angels wings…” she wrote, “My heart is broken but I am comforted by the peace you now have!!!”

The Brown Foundation asked fans of the “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag” singer and his daughter to make a donation to the James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils in lieu of flowers.

“The family thanks everyone for their prayers and telephone calls,” the foundation wrote. “At this time we ask that you respect the privacy of the family.”