'American Idol' Winner Iam Tongi and James Blunt's Duet of 'Monsters' Brings Katy Perry, Jelly Roll to Tears

Iam Tongi auditioned with the emotional James Blunt song "Monsters," which he dedicated to his late father

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on May 22, 2023 03:05 PM

Newly crowned American Idol winner Iam Tongi has made it a point to pay tribute to his late father Rodney during his time on the show — and on Sunday night's finale, he did so with the help of James Blunt.

Tongi, 18, auditioned for Idol with Blunt's song "Monsters," and just before he was named the winner, Tongi teamed up with the British singer for an emotional duet of the 2019 track.

The performance made judge Katy Perry and country star Jelly Roll cry, and Tongi also had to fight back tears as he sang.

Blunt, 49, stepped in with a comforting hand on Tongi's shoulder as the two performed together, and the pair ended the song with a hug.

"Monsters" was written for Blunt's father Charles, who at the time was battling stage four chronic kidney disease and was awaiting a donor. The star later said that Charles underwent a successful kidney transplant in 2020.

IAM TONGI, JAMES BLUNT
Iam Tongi, James Blunt. Eric McCandless/ABC

Tongi, meanwhile, lost his dad just months before his Idol audition. During his first time before the judging panel, the teen explained that it was his father who had gotten him into music as a child, and he dedicated his audition to Rodney.

"I was not worried about whether you were going to make it through the song, I was worried about whether we were going to make it through the song. Your daddy is very proud," said judge Lionel Richie at the time, as Perry noted, "What a fantastic song to pick. You're making these grown men cry."

Tongi — who beat out fellow contestants Megan Danielle and Colin Stough — also sang his new single "I'll Be Seeing You" on finale night, which he also dedicated to his dad.

Related Articles
IAM TONGI
'American Idol' Has a New Champion! Iam Tongi Wins Season 21
Katy Perry and Ellie Goulding Play With Photo Filters as Singer Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photo from American Idol Finale
Katy Perry and Ellie Goulding Play with Filters While Behind the Scenes at 'American Idol' Finale
keith urban
Keith Urban Says Returning to 'American Idol' as a Mentor for Finale Will Be 'Incredible' (Exclusive)
AMERICAN IDOL 515 (Disney Night) The iconic Disney Night tradition continues as American Idol returns for a magical night of pixie dust-powered performances and surprise guests live on the Idol stage. Award-winning actor and singer Derek Hough will mentor the Top 10 contestants from the Disneyland Resort in California as they prepare to perform beloved Disney tunes in hopes of securing Americas vote. American Idol airs LIVE SUNDAY, MAY 1 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Raymond Liu via Getty Images) LIONEL RICHIE, KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN
Check Out What Every Contestant Is Singing on 'American Idol's Disney Night (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan Says He Always Thought Lionel Richie Was 'Fibbing' About Relationship with King Charles
Luke Bryan Thought Lionel Richie Was 'Lying' About Bond with Royals on 'Idol' — Until Now (Exclusive)
keith urban
Keith Urban Is Returning to 'American Idol' as a Guest Mentor: 'Headed Back'
Katy Perry on Choosing Elastagirl as Her Disney Night Costume on American Idol
Katy Perry Channels 'Super Mom' in Elastigirl Costume for 'American Idol''s Disney Night on Mother's Day
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Ed Sheeran visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on October 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images); AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Alanis Morissette attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lionel Richie attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Katy Perry attends the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on January 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
Katy Perry Says It's 'Awesome' to Have Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran on 'Idol' amid Coronation (Exclusive)
95th Annual Academy Awards - Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest
Ryan Seacrest Returning to 'Live with Kelly and Mark' for First Appearance Since Co-Host Exit (Exclusive)
IAM TONGI, COLIN STOUGH, MATT WILSON
American Idol Judges Make an Exception and Send 26 Contestants Into the Top 24
Ryan Seacrest Jokes He Got Out ‘in the Nick of Time’ as Former Co-Host Returns to ‘Live'
Ryan Seacrest Jokes He Got Out of 'Live' 'in the Nick of Time' During Return Visit with Kelly Ripa
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales meets singer Lionel Ritchie at a Prince's Trust International reception
Lionel Richie Calls King Charles a 'Secret Comedian' Who Has an 'Amazing Sense of Humor'
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose for an official portrait; Katy Perry and Lionel Richie
King Charles and Queen Camilla Make Surprise Appearance on 'American Idol' with Lionel Richie, Katy Perry
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Dance Along to Lionel Richie at Coronation Concert
Katy Perry; Colin Stough; Luke Bryan
Katy Perry and Luke Bryan Rave Over 'American Idol''s Colin Stough: 'He's the Brad Pitt of Country'
Britain's King Charles III (R) and Britain's Queen Camilla wave as they arrive to attend the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on May 7, 2023. - For the first time ever, the East Terrace of Windsor Castle will host a spectacular live concert that will also be seen in over 100 countries around the world
King Charles and Queen Camilla Continue Coronation Celebrations with Windsor Castle Concert