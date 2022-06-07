Jamal Edwards Died from Cardiac Arrhythmia Caused by Recreational Drugs, Mom Brenda Edwards Says

Brenda Edwards also announced the launch of the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust in honor of the late music pioneer, who died in February at age 31

Jamal Edwards' cause of death has been revealed, four months after the British music pioneer died suddenly at age 31.

Edwards — whose online media platform helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Rita Ora and more — suffered a cardiac arrhythmia caused by recreational drugs, his mother Brenda Edwards said in a lengthy statement shared on Twitter on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I wanted to address this myself to everyone who loved, admired and respected my son," she wrote. "Since finding out the news I've been in a state of shock, and I'm still trying to process it, but it's so important to me that I do address it as no mother or any loved one should have to go through what Jamal's sister, Tanisha, and I have been through since he passed."

Brenda, a host on the U.K. daytime talk show Loose Women, said that her son's Feb. 20 death is "proof that this can happen to anyone," as recreational drugs are "extremely unpredictable."

"We can only hope that this will encourage others to think wisely when faced with similar situations in the future," she wrote. "His passing has shown that any one bad decision on any one occasion can lead to devastating consequences… I would do anything to have my son back but that is just not possible so if I can help save one life, then we will have achieved something."

The star added that her relationship with Edwards was "one of the strongest…you could imagine," and remembered his life's mission as one that was dedicated to helping others.

In keeping with that mission, Brenda also announced the launch of the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust, which she said will "help those in need, placing a special emphasis on the mental wellbeing of its service users."

She said the trust will help provide a sense of community for young people and offer up a safe space for them to "develop their skills and explore who they are."

"Through that we will continue to preserve Jamal's incredible legacy by continuing the positive change he had on the lives of so many," she wrote. "In Jamal's own words, 'The goal isn't to live forever; the goal is to create something that will.' My beautiful son, you did that and then some."

Brenda announced her "beautiful" son's death in February, saying at the time that he died "after a sudden illness."

"Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the center of our world," she wrote at the time. "As we come to terms with his passing we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss."

Edwards, who received an MBE (Member of the British Empire) award for his services to music and business in 2014, made a name for himself by launching the online media platform SmokeyBarz TV (SBTV) in 2006, which highlighted rising music talent.

Among those whose careers he helped launch was Sheeran, who shared an emotional tribute to Edwards after his death.

Jamal Edwards Jamal Edwards | Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

"Jamal is my brother. His light shone so bright. He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return. A star's light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power," Sheeran wrote on Instagram. "I would not be here without him, professionally and personally. There will never be anything close to what he is, but I'm so grateful to have existed within his orbit. My brother, come on."

Edwards was also an ambassador for the Prince's Trust, a youth charity run by Prince Charlies that helps young people create their own companies.

In February, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, paid tribute to Edwards on Twitter.