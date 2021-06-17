Jake Miller Premieres Album Silver Lining II: 'Making This Music Was an Escape for Me'

A day before its wide release, Jake Miller shares his new album with PEOPLE. "What a whirlwind," he says

Jake Miller fans, here's an early taste!

Ahead of the official release of his new album Silver Lining II, Miller is premiering his new LP with PEOPLE - an album he says he wrote and produced throughout the "rollercoaster" pandemic.

"This album took over a year to create. I wrote and produced this album over the span of the pandemic," the 28-year-old tells PEOPLE. "I worked with some of my best friends on this album. I will always look back on this album and think of what a whirlwind 2020 and 2021 were."

"And as crazy as it was, making this music was an escape for me and my friends," he adds.

The 21-track album, which includes two acoustic versions of singles "Saved Me" and Adderall," are the star's follow-up to his 2019 EP "BASED ON A TRUE STORY."

"The most personal song on this album is 'Click.' The song is about waiting for that moment in life when all your hard work, all your blood, sweat, and tears finally pay off," he says. "This is definitely one of my favorite songs I've ever written, and definitely a song that I hope a lot of people can relate to."

During the pandemic, the singer got to spend much of the year with his family as he quarantined.

"The pandemic was a rollercoaster, as I'm sure everyone else would agree. The fact that I got to go home and spend almost six months with my family was such a blessing in disguise," he says. "Although it was really hard at times, I wouldn't have traded those months for anything."

And, of course, he most looks forward to heading on his Hi, I Missed You tour.

jack miller Credit: Zack Caspary

"Being on stage is when I feel like the best version of myself, so taking two years off was not easy for me," he says. "But I'm ready to get back out there, see the fans, and put on the best show they've ever seen."

As for his new album, Miller hopes people will "block out one hour of their day, put their phones down, and listen to the whole thing from front to back."

"There are so many different messages I write about in this album, and I'd love for people to hear the album as a whole," he adds. "I worked tirelessly on this album and couldn't be more proud of it."