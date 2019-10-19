Jaden and Willow Smith Announce They're Co-Headlining a Tour and Reveal Upcoming Show Dates

Jaden Smith and Willow Smith are taking their talents on the road!

The sibling duo announced earlier this week that they will be co-headling a tour over the next two months — and revealed all the upcoming concert dates that fans can buy tickets to.

Jaden, 21, shared the exciting news on Instagram with a video of the pair, in which they sat with their backs to the camera as they gazed out at a scenic overlook.

“Willow?” Jaden asks in the clip. “What’s the first memory you can remember?”

His little sister calmly responds, “The sun. You?” and Jaden answers back, “The moon.”

“Like A Bird” by Willow, 18, then begins playing in the background as the two come together and the “Willow Erys Tour” concert dates appear on the screen.

Jaden also shared two other posts on Instagram, which revealed a full list of their upcoming performances and their special guests — Lido, Harry Hudson, ¿Téo?, and Tyler Cole.

“Tickets on sale now,” the musician captioned his posts.

Willow, meanwhile, shared a selfie on Instagram to announce the big news, writing beside the photo, “GOING ON <TOUR> WITH @c.syresmith ‼️ Starting off in San Diego 💕.”

The sibling duo will be kicking off their 19-date tour on November 12 in San Diego, California and will gradually make their way east — with shows in Texas, New York and even Toronto, Ontario — before returning to the West Coast and closing their tour on December 19 in Los Angeles.

The news comes three months after Jaden and Willow, who are the children of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, each released new albums.

In July, Jaden put out his second studio album, Erys. The album, which features collaborations with Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, Kid Cudi, Lido, Trinidad James and his little sister, has surpassed 100 million streams so far, according to Billboard.

Jaden also performed at Coachella in April, where his famous father made a surprise cameo during his set.

Image zoom Jaden and Willow Smith Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

As for Willow, she released her self-titled album in July, which features a collaboration with Jaden, as well.

Her project came nine years after her 2010 double-platinum track “Whip My Hair” was released, making her the youngest artist in history to achieve a double-platinum single, Billboard reports.

Like her older brother, Willow’s album has been well-received with more than 18 million streams so far, according to the outlet.

Tickets for their tour are available for purchase on Jaden and Willow’s respective websites.