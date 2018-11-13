Jaden Smith Claims Tyler, the Creator Is His Boyfriend — But He's Just 'Trolling': Source

Jaden Smith sent fans into a frenzy after very publicly claiming that Tyler, the Creator is his boyfriend.

The 20-year-old actor and musician made the announcement while performing at Tyler’s sixth annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles on Sunday — though a source tells PEOPLE that Smith was just “trolling.”

“I just want to say Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world, and I love him so f—ing much,” Smith said on stage, as captured on video by fans. “And I want to tell you guys something. Tyler doesn’t want to say, but Tyler’s my mother f—ing boyfriend and he’s been my mother f—ing boyfriend my whole f—ing life. Tyler the Creator is my f—ing boyfriend. It’s true!”

When the camera pans to Tyler, 26, in multiple videos of the event, he can be seen shaking his head “no,” waving his fingers and laughing in reaction.

Smith, though, playfully continues: “Tyler the Creator is my f—ing boyfriend. Okay? If you take anything away from this f—ing show, that’s what you need to take away.”

The exchange continued on Twitter after the performance, with Smith writing, “Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can’t Deny It Now.”

On Monday morning, Tyler responded, “hahaha you a crazy n— man.”

A rep for Tyler had no comment, while a rep for Smith did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Neither of the two have explicitly labeled their sexuality.

Smith, who is the son of superstar parents Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, has been known for sharing cryptic messages in the past, particularly on Twitter. He also embraces gender-fluid clothing and avoids labeling himself (he has even said he doesn’t categorize himself as human).

After becoming the first man to front Louis Vuitton’s womenswear campaign, he told British GQ in 2016, “I don’t see man clothes and woman clothes, I just see scared people and comfortable people.”

Tyler (né Tyler Gregory Okonma) has previously said he had a boyfriend and alluded to coming out of the closet on Twitter. In 2015, he wrote, “I TRIED TO COME OUT THE DAMN CLOSET LIKE FOUR DAYS AGO AND NO ONE CARED HAHAHHAHAHA.”

On his 2017 album Flower Boy, Tyler seemingly confirmed his sexuality with his rap on the track “I Ain't Got Time!”: “Next line will have ’em like ‘whoa’ / I’ve been kissing white boys since 2004.”

Fans have gone wild in response to the videos of Smith’s proclamation at the concert over the weekend, with one user writing on Twitter, “Jaden Smith just came out of the closet and omggdhbsfhsnnal.”

Another user said that he won’t believe Smith until he talks about it with his family on his mother’s revealing Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk.

One user even joked about how Smith’s father might react to the news that he’s dating Tyler.

And yet another expressed disbelief over how many people are believing Smith at his word.

Earlier this month, Smith wrote on Twitter that his new album coming out on Nov. 17 is going to “make people express their love to their crush and come out of the closet to their parents, etc.”