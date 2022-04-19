Jaden Smith Pokes Fun at Viral 2018 Interview Clip on Twitter After Getting Trolled

Speaking to radio host Big Boy in 2018 about his music career and life in a famous family, Smith — who was 19 at the time — detailed his thoughts on what it's like to hang out with individuals his own age

Jaden Smith might be getting trolled by fans online, but he's taking it all in stride.

After a video of the 23-year-old rapper speaking down on his same-aged peers during a 2018 interview went viral on social media last week, Smith took to Twitter on Monday to join in on the internet chatter and make fun of himself in a new post.

Speaking to radio host Big Boy in 2018 about his music career, then-new single "Icon," and life in a famous family, Smith — who was 19 at the time — detailed his thoughts on what it's like to hang out with individuals close to him in age. "I'm very happy that I spent my childhood with more adults than I did with kids my own age," said the performer.

"I was picking up more things from adults than I were [sic] from kids my own age, and I look, and I go around sometimes, and I hang out with other people that are my age, and they're just…" Smith continued before doing an impression of his peers and what they care about, throwing his head around and screaming words like "selfie," "phone," and "bro."

"I'm just like, dude, oh my God. Can we talk about the political and economic state of the world right now? Can we talk about what's going on with the environment? Can we talk about other things?" said the Proud Family: Louder and Prouder voice actor. "Don't worry, I like to turn up. I like to flex. I like to play songs loud and jump in the crowd in Atlanta, but I'm always looking for that next thing. I'm not satisfied at just a party."

After the clip resurfaced online, many fans joked about Smith's comments about maturity and said he seemed condescending toward other teenagers. "Jaden Smith thinks he gotta PhD in maturity," wrote one Twitter user. "He missed out on a whole childhood."