Jaden Hossler and Stassie Karanikolaou Share a Kiss as They Go Instagram Official — See the Pic

Jaden Hossler and Stassie Karanikolaou are Instagram official!

After weeks of teasing their relationship, the couple shared their love to the grid over the weekend, Hossler, 21, posting a gallery of selfies of him and his girlfriend on Saturday getting cuddly in the stairwell.

In the pics, the singer-songwriter and Karanikolaou, 25, posed side by side, Hossler in a tight grey shirt and black pants and the fashion influencer — known for being Kylie Jenner's best friend — in a tight black bodysuit.

One photo even captured Hossler's arm around Karanikolaou's shoulders as the two shared a kiss for the camera.

Friends of the pair were quick to share their excitement at the PDA, with Karanikolaou's close friend (and Jenner's former assistant) Victoria Villarroel commenting, "my cuties." Taylor Giavasis, who shares two children with social media star and fiancé Nash Grier, also commented on the post, "#loveit."

Fans have been speculating of Hossler and Karanikolaou's coupling for weeks.

In January, the singer, who goes by "Jxdn," was spotted on a getaway with Karanikolaou and her friends in Turks and Caicos. In several TikToks posted during the tropical vacation, Hossler could be seen nearby Karanikolaou, and, in one clip, approached with her a flower in hand.

He shared posts from the trip, too, including a video wakeboarding with the caption, "I forgot that I forgot what it felt like to love life like this." Karanikolaou commented on the post, "😊🤍."

Hossler — who was signed by Blink-182's Travis Barker to his label, DTA Records — also posted a TikTok from the Turks and Caicos trip. In the clip, he called Karanikolaou "mommy" repeatedly, lip syncing to an audio that repeats, "Mommy? Sorry, mommy?"

It wasn't until five days ago that Karanikolaou shared her first TikTok explicitly with the singer. In the video, the two struggled to open a bottle of champagne. "Nobody likes us," the duo lip synced to the audio playing over the video. "The two bitches are left."

Then, on Sunday, Karanikolaou — a co-founder of Sunny Vodka — shared her first photo with her new beau, hidden within a slide of 10 photos. The pic showed the couple cuddling on the couch. Another was snapped as Hossler's tattooed hand rested on Karanikolaou's leg while the two were aboard a private jet, the bright blue ocean below them.

Jenner was featured in the post, as was Villarroel and her sister, Sofia Villarroel.

For Hossler, the budding romance with Jenner's BFF is his first high-profile relationship since he and fellow TikTok star-turned-singer Nessa Barrett broke up last spring.

Their relationship came with massive backlash online and a host of TikTok drama, as both Barrett, 20, and Hossler had been in relationships with other TikTok stars just before they got together: Barrett with Josh Richards and Hossler with Mads Lewis.

On an episode of Call Her Daddy, Barrett opened up about how the backlash the couple faced ultimately ended their relationship.

"We got to experience such amazing things together," Barrett said. "I wouldn't regret it. It was just — everyone already had something to say about it and us and as much as we wanted to not let things affect us, it did."

"It was an us against the world type thing, and that got hard when we were both struggling personally," she added.