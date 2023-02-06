Jaden Hossler and Stassie Karanikolaou Share a Kiss as They Go Instagram Official — See the Pic

After weeks of teasing, the duo has made their pairing official online over the weekend

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 6, 2023 01:55 PM
Jaden Hossler and Stassie
Photo: Jaden Hossler/Instagram

Jaden Hossler and Stassie Karanikolaou are Instagram official!

After weeks of teasing their relationship, the couple shared their love to the grid over the weekend, Hossler, 21, posting a gallery of selfies of him and his girlfriend on Saturday getting cuddly in the stairwell.

In the pics, the singer-songwriter and Karanikolaou, 25, posed side by side, Hossler in a tight grey shirt and black pants and the fashion influencer — known for being Kylie Jenner's best friend — in a tight black bodysuit.

One photo even captured Hossler's arm around Karanikolaou's shoulders as the two shared a kiss for the camera.

Friends of the pair were quick to share their excitement at the PDA, with Karanikolaou's close friend (and Jenner's former assistant) Victoria Villarroel commenting, "my cuties." Taylor Giavasis, who shares two children with social media star and fiancé Nash Grier, also commented on the post, "#loveit."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jaden Hossler and Stassie
Jaden Hossler/Instagram

Fans have been speculating of Hossler and Karanikolaou's coupling for weeks.

In January, the singer, who goes by "Jxdn," was spotted on a getaway with Karanikolaou and her friends in Turks and Caicos. In several TikToks posted during the tropical vacation, Hossler could be seen nearby Karanikolaou, and, in one clip, approached with her a flower in hand.

He shared posts from the trip, too, including a video wakeboarding with the caption, "I forgot that I forgot what it felt like to love life like this." Karanikolaou commented on the post, "😊🤍."

Hossler — who was signed by Blink-182's Travis Barker to his label, DTA Records — also posted a TikTok from the Turks and Caicos trip. In the clip, he called Karanikolaou "mommy" repeatedly, lip syncing to an audio that repeats, "Mommy? Sorry, mommy?"

It wasn't until five days ago that Karanikolaou shared her first TikTok explicitly with the singer. In the video, the two struggled to open a bottle of champagne. "Nobody likes us," the duo lip synced to the audio playing over the video. "The two bitches are left."

Then, on Sunday, Karanikolaou — a co-founder of Sunny Vodka — shared her first photo with her new beau, hidden within a slide of 10 photos. The pic showed the couple cuddling on the couch. Another was snapped as Hossler's tattooed hand rested on Karanikolaou's leg while the two were aboard a private jet, the bright blue ocean below them.

Jenner was featured in the post, as was Villarroel and her sister, Sofia Villarroel.

Representatives for Hossler and Karanikolaou did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

For Hossler, the budding romance with Jenner's BFF is his first high-profile relationship since he and fellow TikTok star-turned-singer Nessa Barrett broke up last spring.

Their relationship came with massive backlash online and a host of TikTok drama, as both Barrett, 20, and Hossler had been in relationships with other TikTok stars just before they got together: Barrett with Josh Richards and Hossler with Mads Lewis.

Nessa Barrett Address Drama with Jaden Hossler, Josh Richards and Mads Lewis
Jon Kopaloff/Getty (2), Phillip Faraone/Getty Images, Cassidy Sparrow/Getty

On an episode of Call Her Daddy, Barrett opened up about how the backlash the couple faced ultimately ended their relationship.

"We got to experience such amazing things together," Barrett said. "I wouldn't regret it. It was just — everyone already had something to say about it and us and as much as we wanted to not let things affect us, it did."

"It was an us against the world type thing, and that got hard when we were both struggling personally," she added.

Related Articles
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford's Relationship Timeline
Maluma
Maluma's Dating History: From Anitta to Susana Gomez
Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 14, 2022
Sofia Richie Celebrates Her Upcoming Wedding to Elliot Grainge with Dreamy Bridal Shower
Nessa Barrett Address Drama with Jaden Hossler, Josh Richards and Mads Lewis
Nessa Barrett Addresses Breakup with Jxdn — and the Love Triangle with Josh Richards and Mads Lewis
Avery Cyrus and JoJo Siwa
Who Is JoJo Siwa's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Avery Cyrus
Selena Gomez and her sister
All About Selena Gomez's Sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Pantages (13391025bj) Avery Cyrus and JoJo Siwa 'Jagged Little Pill' Opening Night at the Pantages Theatre, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Sep 2022
JoJo Siwa and TikTok Creator Avery Cyrus Break Up After 3 Months of Dating
jojo siwa
JoJo Siwa Seems to Accuse Ex Avery Cyrus of Trying to Use Their Relationship to Grow Her Career
Selena Gomez attends the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards at The Taglyan Complex on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Selena Gomez's Dating History: From Justin Bieber to The Weeknd
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker's Relationship Timeline
Alix Earle
Who Is Alix Earle? All About the Viral TikTok Sensation
JoJo Siwa Shows Off Toned Body After Focusing on 'Physical Health' in 2022: 'Sweated and Sweated'
JoJo Siwa Shows Off Toned Body After Focusing on 'Physical Health' in 2022: 'Sweated and Sweated'
Harry Styles
Harry Styles' Dating History: From Kendall Jenner to Olivia Wilde
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoQPpCiSWl0/. Mindy Kaling/Instagram
Mindy Kaling Explores 'The Pink City' in India, Plus More Celeb Vacations!
Jojo Siwa before a game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers on LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium on June 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
JoJo Siwa Says She 'Got Tricked into Being Told That I Was Loved' Following Breakup from Avery Cyrus