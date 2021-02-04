Jadakiss to Voice COVID-19 Safety PSA for New York City Commuters: 'I Can't Wait to Hear This'

"You will be hearing my voice along with over 20 other iconic voices representing the @mta on subway platforms and buses all over NYC!" Jadakiss revealed

Jadakiss is helping New Yorkers keep safe amid the ongoing pandemic.

On Thursday, the star, 45, revealed that he will soon be issuing public service announcements for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA). Set to broadcast throughout the city's public transportation system beginning next Friday, Jadakiss' messages will inform commuters of various COVID-19 safety measures they can practice daily to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Starting Feb. 12, you will be hearing my voice along with over 20 other iconic voices representing the @mta on subway platforms and buses all over NYC!" Jadakiss wrote on Instagram. "S/O (shoutout to) @newyorknico for making this happen. I can't wait to hear this for myself, Ahaaaaa."

"If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, please quarantine at home or seek medical attention," the "Why" hitmaker said during his Instagam clip. "Thanks for helping to keep New York City safe."

Nicolas Heller, a documentary director in the city, played a huge role in jumpstarting the new initiative.

"After years of wanting to make this happen, I am so proud to announce I am partnering with the @mta to create new subway and bus announcements with iconic NY'ers for the start of 2021," he announced in a Nov. 15 Instagram post.

At the time, Heller prompted social media users to submit names of their favorite famous New York natives for consideration for the gig, "Rather than personally choosing all the lucky voices for this project, I felt it was important to open it up to you all," he wrote. "So let me know... Who deserves the high honor of being a voice of the MTA?"

Image zoom Jadakiss | Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.

In a proud Instagram post of his own on Thursday, Heller wrote, "Thank you so much to everyone who volunteered their time to this. It has been my most ambitious project yet."

It is unclear who the remaining voiceover guests will be, but Heller promises that he "will be teasing out these clips until the launch date, so stay tuned."

Jadakiss' forthcoming PSAs are incredibly significant. As of last month, more than 400,000 died due to COVID-19 related complications in the U.S. alone. The new, but highly researched mRNA vaccines designed to combat the virus will teach the cells to create an advanced spike protein that can fight off the spike protein from COVID-19. Healthcare professionals have begun distributing the vaccine.