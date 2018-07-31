Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith are teaming up!

The 46-year-old Girls Trip actress announced she’s releasing new music with her daughter Willow during an interview with Billboard.

“I actually have a song with Willow that we did together. It’s called ‘Dear Father’ and we are still working on it. But it’s pretty dope. Willow has always wanted to do some stuff with me,” Pinkett Smith told the outlet.

The song appears to be a nod to Pinkett Smith’s late friend Tupac Shakur and his track “Dear Mama”.

In addition to “Dear Father,” Pinkett Smith also revealed she and Willow are collaborating on a number of songs. “She grew up with Wicked Wisdom on tour, so it’s always been her dream to play with the band and play with me on stage,” Pinkett Smith said to Billboard in reference to the metal group she founded in 2002.

“It’s really fun. So we’re thinking about doing four songs or something.”

While Pinkett Smith did not specify when fans can expect to hear their music, her collaboration with Willow will be the 17-year-old’s first release since her album The 1st in 2017.

The mother-daughter duo has also worked closely together on their Facebook Series Red Table Talk alongside Pinkett Smith’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, which launched in May.

On the second episode, Willow opened up about struggling mentally after releasing her first single in 2010. “It was after that whole ‘Whip My Hair‘ thing and I had just stopped doing singing lessons and I was kind of just in this gray area of, ‘Who am I? Do I have a purpose? Is there anything I can do besides this?” Willow recounted.

“After the tour and the promotion and all of that, they wanted me to finish my album,” Willow explained.

“And I was like, I’m not gonna do that. And after all of that kinda settled down and it was like a kind of lull, I was just listening to a lot of dark music. It was just so crazy and I was plunged into this black hole, and I was cutting myself.”

Willow went on to tell her mother and grandmother that no one in her family knew including dad Will Smith, 49, and brother Jaden, 20. However, she stopped self-harming after realizing it was “actually psychotic.”

“That’s good to freaking know!” Pinkett Smith said shocked. “Willow, I had no idea. I never saw any signs of that.”