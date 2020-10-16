Jacob Tremblay Plays Young Justin Bieber in Singer's 'Lonely' Music Video About Early Fame

The Room actor plays Justin Bieber in his early days, complete with his signature purple hoodie and side-swept hair

Justin Bieber is giving a glimpse into the early days of his career as a child pop star.

On Friday, Bieber and producer Benny Blanco dropped the music video for the singer's latest emotional track, "Lonely," which stars 14-year-old actor Jacob Tremblay as a young Bieber, struggling with the pressures of fame.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The two-and-a-half-minute clip follows Tremblay as Bieber in his My World-era, nailing the singer's past look with his signature purple hoodie, white jacket and pants ensemble, and of course his iconic side-swept hair.

The video gives a raw look at how lonely life can be as a young star, beginning with Tremblay deeply looking at his reflection in the mirror while sitting in an empty dressing room.

"What if you had it all /With nobody to call /Well maybe then you’d know me," Bieber sings, as Tremblay plays with a hockey stick before taking the stage. "'Cause I've heard everything/But no one's listening/And that's just f—ng lonely."

Image zoom Justin Bieber/Youtube

Tremblay continues to walk around the backstage area as he preps himself to take the stage.

"Everybody knows my past now/Like my house was always made of glass/And maybe that's the price you pay/For the money and fame at an early age," Bieber croons. "And everybody saw me sick/And it felt like no one gave a shit/They criticized the things I did/As an idiot kid."

The Room actor then walks onto the main stage in front of an empty audience, looking out at the vacant seats as Bieber sings, "I'm so lonely."

As the camera zooms out, it becomes clear that there is, in fact, one person in the audience: Bieber.

Image zoom Justin Bieber/Youtube

The now 26-year-old singer is seen watching Tremblay on stage, looking back at his life and challenges he faced as a child star.

In revealing the video for "Lonely" earlier Friday morning, Bieber posted a candid caption on Instagram about what it was like to write the moving track.

"Lonely is out now with @itsbennyblanco. When he and @finneas showed me this song to be honest it was hard to listen to considering how tough it was to get through some of these chapters," he admitted. "I went into the studio and sang through it which wasn’t easy but started to really see the importance of telling this story!"

The musician said the song made him realize that "we all feel lonely at times."

"Being someone in my position I believe it is powerful to express vulnerability and that’s why I believe this song is so powerful!" he added.

The artist also praised Tremblay for his work on the video.

"And @jacobtremblay is so talented," Bieber wrote. "It was emotional to see him play me from the outside looking in."