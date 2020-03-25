Jackson Browne Tests Positive for Coronavirus: 'My Symptoms Are Pretty Mild'

Image zoom Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Jackson Browne has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Browne, 71, announced his diagnosis during an interview with Rolling Stone published on Tuesday, explaining, “My symptoms are really pretty mild.”

Browne explained he decided to get tested after he noticed he had “small cough” and a “temperature,” he told the magazine.

Browne told Rolling Stone his symptoms are “pretty mild” and added, “I don’t require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalization or anything like that.”

The musician is now recovering at his home in Los Angeles, California and has been self isolating for about “10 days.”

Browne explained to Rolling Stone that he is not sure where he may have contracted the virus, but believes it stems from a trip to New York.

He was there for the annual Love Rocks NYC benefit on March 12.

“I quarantined immediately upon feeling sick. It was before the mandatory quarantine orders were issued, because you don’t know if you had it or not. I’m in the middle of trying to call everyone I know to discuss with them how they are feeling and whether or not they have symptoms. You have to assume you have it. You need to assume that you in some way could very easily pass it to someone else,” Browne told Rolling Stone.

“So many people that have it aren’t going to be tested,” Browne said. “They don’t have symptoms but they might have it and might be able to pass it on.”

Browne went on to urge his fans and people all over the world to stay at home.

Image zoom Jackson Browne Michael Tran/Getty Images

“That’s what younger readers need to understand: They need to take part in the global response to stop the spread. That means not going anywhere, not getting into contact with anybody, not seeing anybody,” Browne added.

“You just don’t know who’s got a strong immune system and who doesn’t. I was told by my doctor there’s a 19-year-old on a ventilator in Santa Monica. There’s no guarantee that because you’re young, you’re not going to be affected by this,” Browne said.

As for how he’s spending his time in self-isolation, Browne told Rolling Stone, “I’m having a lot of really great conversations with friends” and “listening to music.”

RELATED: Coronavirus Myths Debunked: Special Pathogens Expert Says ‘The Fact Speaks For Itself’

He also shared that he’s “watching shows” and “spending a lot of time reading all these op-eds.”

“I’m presuming I got this flying back and forth to New York to do [the] Love Rocks show at the Beacon. And now it turns out that several people who were at that show have tested positive,” Browne told Rolling Stone.

Despite the circumstance, Browne said he feels “lucky.”

Image zoom Jackson Browne Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

“I feel lucky that I’m not really badly affected. I guess I’ve got a really strong immune system,” Browne told Rolling Stone.

RELATED: Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

As of Tuesday, there are now at least 49,619 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, as testing becomes more readily available. At least 615 people in the U.S. have died from coronavirus-related illness.

The first cases of a mysterious respiratory illness — what is now known as COVID-2019, a form of coronavirus — began in Wuhan, China in late December. Since then, the virus has spread worldwide, leading the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency, the first since the zika epidemic in 2016.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.