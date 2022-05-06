Jackie Evancho Releases Stirring Cover of Joni Mitchell's 'Both Sides Now'

The song will appear on the America's Got Talent alum's upcoming album Carousel of Time, featuring all Joni Mitchell songs

Jackie Evancho is back!

The 22-year-old singer is paying tribute to Joni Mitchell with new single "Both Sides Now," her take on the singer-songwriter's classic '60s tune — and her first new music since 2020.

"I love how the song is something we can all relate to in our own unique way," Evancho tells PEOPLE. "We listen to the words and each of us has a moment in time we go back to. And it's all individual to the person listening. It's a message for millions but directed towards one. I find that so beautiful."

The track is the latest single off the America's Got Talent alums' upcoming album Carousel of Time, which will feature reworkings of 10 Mitchell classics, including "A Case of You" and "Blue." Evancho previously released her cover of "River" in 2020.

"Both Sides Now," written by Mitchell, 78, and released by the star in 1969, has recently gained new popularity thanks to its prominent use in the movie Coda, which won Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars.

"Stepping into the world of Joni Mitchell was inspiring and a pleasure to say the least," Evancho said in a statement. "I had a lot of fun learning more about Joni Mitchell through her music, as well as finding ways to make it my own."