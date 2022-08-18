Jack White Is Confused by the Amount of Marshmallows in Snoop Dogg's New Cereal: 'Answers Demanded'

Snoop Dogg and Master P are releasing a line of cereal, and the Third Man Records founder has a question: "The photo of the cereal box contains the words 'MORE MARSHMALLOWS'. More than what?"

By
Published on August 18, 2022 02:36 PM
Jack White , Snoop Loopz Cereal
Jack White and Snoop Loopz. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty

Snoop Dogg has a long list of accomplishments, but now he's adding cereal connoisseur to his résumé with his new Snoop Loopz, created by the rapper's Broadus Foods company. While the new venture is a surprising business move for the rapper, it seems no one is more confused than Jack White.

Snoop Loopz is a "delicious multigrain cereal" that's multi-colored and gluten-free, according to the photos of the cereal box that have been released. Also on the box in large, capitalized letters are the words: "MORE MARSHMALLOWS."

The marshmallow promise seems to be what spurred White's curiosity about the new breakfast food.

The White Stripes singer, 47, took to Instagram on Wednesday to congratulate Snoop, 50, and ask a few important questions.

Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg. Araya Doheny/Getty

In a lengthy caption, White wrote, "I would like to personally congratulate Snoop Dogg on his new cereal release and a pat on the back for its charitable benefits that it will be producing, nice one. But i do have a couple of important questions about the box that the cereal is delivered to customers in; in the press release from Broadus foods, the photo of the cereal box contains the words 'MORE MARSHMALLOWS'. More than what?"

He continued, "if this is in fact a brand new cereal, it can't be more marshmallows than 'before'. Is it a statement that this cereal has more marshmallows than say...a bag of sand, or a typical caesar salad? Or, is it a DEMAND from Snoop Dogg himself that we just have more marshmallows in this world in general? That last theory is my hope."

But White's caption didn't end there. He also referenced Master P's Instagram post announcing the cereal with a slightly different photo of the cereal box.

The "Seven Nation Army" musician wrote: "Lastly, the photograph on Master P's instagram shows a DIFFERENT phrase, an un-plural 'MORE MARSHMALLOW' without the 'S'."

White ended his caption with one last, simple line: "Photo attached, answers demanded."

So far, neither Snoop or Master P have publicly responded to the rocker's questions.

Broadus Foods was co-founded by Snoop Dogg and Master P. With every purchase of Snoop Loopz or any Broadus Foods products, the company donates to Door of Hope — a nonprofit that works to help people who are facing homelessness.

On the Broadus Foods website, it says the company "was founded to continue Mama Snoop's legacy of her generous love and passion for feeding families in our communities."

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate, died in 2021 at the age of 70.

