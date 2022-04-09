Jack White Gets Engaged, Married to Olivia Jean Onstage at Hometown Detroit Concert

Minutes after Jack White popped the question to girlfriend Olivia Jean during a duet of "Hotel Yorba," the couple got married onstage in front of the sold-out crowd

Concertgoers were treated to a White wedding Friday as Jack White tied the knot onstage with girlfriend Olivia Jean, PEOPLE confirms.

The Grammy Award winner, 46, popped the question to the Black Belles frontwoman, 32, during a duet of the White Stripes' "Hotel Yorba" just minutes before the surprise ceremony at the Masonic Temple in the couple's hometown of Detroit.

"'Let's get married in a big cathedral by a priest.' 04.08.22," White captioned a photo of himself proposing, referencing the "Hotel Yorba" lyrics.

A rep for White tells PEOPLE "the marriage is legal and valid."

Kicking off his Supply Chain Issues tour with the sold-out show, White's mother Teresa Gillis and Jean's father Brent Markel were also in attendance for the impromptu nuptials. "It's been such a great day, mind if we get married right now?" White asked the crowd before getting hitched.

The ceremony was officiated by White's Third Man Record's co-founder Ben Swank. "Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get through this thing called life," he prefaced the nuptials, referencing Prince's 1984 hit "Let's Go Crazy."

It was a busy day for White, who also released his fourth solo album Fear of the Dawn and sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Detroit Tigers' first game of the season earlier that day.