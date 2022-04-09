Jack White Gets Engaged, Married to Olivia Jean Onstage at Hometown Detroit Concert
Concertgoers were treated to a White wedding Friday as Jack White tied the knot onstage with girlfriend Olivia Jean, PEOPLE confirms.
The Grammy Award winner, 46, popped the question to the Black Belles frontwoman, 32, during a duet of the White Stripes' "Hotel Yorba" just minutes before the surprise ceremony at the Masonic Temple in the couple's hometown of Detroit.
"'Let's get married in a big cathedral by a priest.' 04.08.22," White captioned a photo of himself proposing, referencing the "Hotel Yorba" lyrics.
A rep for White tells PEOPLE "the marriage is legal and valid."
Kicking off his Supply Chain Issues tour with the sold-out show, White's mother Teresa Gillis and Jean's father Brent Markel were also in attendance for the impromptu nuptials. "It's been such a great day, mind if we get married right now?" White asked the crowd before getting hitched.
The ceremony was officiated by White's Third Man Record's co-founder Ben Swank. "Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get through this thing called life," he prefaced the nuptials, referencing Prince's 1984 hit "Let's Go Crazy."
RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Didn't Have a License for Las Vegas Wedding to Travis Barker: 'Practice Makes Perfect'
It was a busy day for White, who also released his fourth solo album Fear of the Dawn and sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the Detroit Tigers' first game of the season earlier that day.
Jack was previously married to his White Stripes bandmate Meg White, 47, from 1996 to 2000, taking her last name, which he continues to use professionally. He was later wed to British model Karen Elson, 43, from 2005 to 2013, and they share daughter Scarlett Teresa, 15, and son Henry Lee, 14.
- Jack White Gets Engaged, Married to Olivia Jean Onstage at Hometown Detroit Concert
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Are Not Talking' About Wedding Planning After Announcing Engagement: Source
- Ben Stiller Says 'I Love It' When Severance Fans Cuss Him Out as Adam Scott Recovers from COVID-19
- Rob Gronkowski Says Tom Brady Deserves to Be 'Slimed' at Kids' Choice Awards for Retirement Drama