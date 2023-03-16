Jack White's Ex Karen Elson Defends Meg White on Twitter After Journalist Criticizes Her Drumming

"To the journalist who dissed her, keep my ex husband's ex wife name out of your f—ing mouth," Elson wrote on Twitter

Published on March 16, 2023 06:50 PM
Karen Elson, Meg White
Karen Elson and Meg White . Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty; Alex Henry Moore/WireImage

Jack White's ex-wives have each other's backs.

Earlier this week, Karen Elson gave a journalist a piece of her mind on social media when they came for Meg White's drumming abilities.

"The tragedy of the White Stripes is how great they would've been with a half decent drummer. Yeah yeah I've heard all the 'but it's a carefully crafted sound mannnn!' takes," wrote journalist Lachlan Markay in a since-deleted tweet. "I'm sorry Meg White was terrible and no band is better for having s—ty percussion."

In response, Elson, 44 — who was previously married to Jack, as was Meg, 48 — jumped to defend her.

"Not only is Meg White a fantastic drummer, Jack [White] also said the White Stripes would be nothing without her," she wrote on Twitter. "To the journalist who dissed her, keep my ex husband's ex wife name out of your f—ing mouth. (Please and Thank You)."

Meanwhile, other musicians like The Roots' Questlove also stepped in to defend her skills: "I try to leave 'troll views' alone but this right here is out of line af. Actually what is wrong w music is people choking the life out of music like an Instagram filter—trying to reach a high of music perfection that doesn't even serve the song (or music)."

Since then, the journalist issued an apology for his tweet writing, "By now you've probably seen an ill-advised (and since-deleted) tweet I sent out yesterday about the White Stripes and Meg White."

"It was an over-the-top take on TWS and White as a drummer, and was, let's face it, just truly awful in every way. Petty, obnoxious, just plain wrong," he added. "I don't know if Meg White herself saw that tweet. I hope not, because I imagine it wouldn't feel great to see a stranger dumping on you like that."

"So to Meg White: I am sorry. Really. And to women in the music business generally, who I think are disproportionately subject to this sort of s---, I am sorry to have fed that as well. I'm really going to try to be more thoughtful in the future, both on here and off," he concluded.

The White Stripes disbanded in 2011 and Meg has largely kept out of the spotlight since. At the time, they announced the split on Jack's Third Man Records website.

"The reason is not due to artistic differences or lack of wanting to continue," the post read. "Nor any health issues as both Meg and Jack are feeling fine and in good health. It is for a myriad of reasons, but mostly to preserve what is beautiful and special about the band and have it stay that way."

The post continued: "Both Meg and Jack hope this decision isn't met with sorrow by their fans but that it is seen as a positive move done out of respect for the music that the band has created. It is also done with the utmost respect to those fans who've shared in those creations, with their feelings considered greatly."

Meanwhile, Jack, 47, married singer Olivia Jean in April of last year during a surprise onstage proposal and ceremony.

