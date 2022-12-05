Jack White Calls Out Elon Musk After Kanye West Is Banned from Twitter: 'Do the Right Thing'

Jack White is speaking his mind and letting Elon Musk know his true feelings.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the 47-year-old musician shared a lengthy message in which he condemned Musk, Twitter's CEO, for allowing hate speech on the social media platform.

"So Elon, how's that free speech' thing working out?" his message began, alongside a screenshot of Kanye West's suspended Twitter account. "Oh, I see, so you have to CHOOSE who gets free speech and who doesn't then? What kind of crybaby liberal suspends someone's free speech? Hmm…."

West's account was suspended last week after he tweeted a swastika, which Musk said "violated [Twitter's] rule against incitement to violence."

"Conspiracy liar Alex Jones doesn't get 'free speech' either? I see. So you're learning that these folks incite violence and hatred but trump…DOESN'T?" added White, who didn't have a personal Twitter account but deactivated his Third Man Records page last month due to Musk's decision to let Donald Trump back on the platform. "Or is it that liar Jones, and anti-Semite egomaniac Kanye can't provide tax breaks for billionaires the way the former president could?"

He also shared a screenshot of a tweet from Musk saying he wouldn't let disgraced InfoWars host Alex Jones back on the platform since he has "no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for… fame."

He continued, "It's nice to watch in real time as you learn that all things need to be regulated, whether that be guns, drugs, alcohol, assembly, or speech because of the danger of someone or something being hurt or destroyed. They're sometimes called 'laws.' And perhaps you're learning how harmful it can be when you let dangerous, hateful people say whatever they want on your stage."

"Do the right thing Elon and don't provide other hate mongers a stage, let them go talk in [the] town square," he concluded. "And no, twitter isn't town square owned by the govt., it's a private company owned by Elon Musk."

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

White expressed his reasoning for leaving Twitter in November in a lengthy post on Instagram. At the time, he wrote that giving the former president his account back was "absolutely disgusting" and an "a—hole move."

"You did a lot of amazing things with Tesla, Elon, and you deserve a lot of compliments in that department," he wrote. "But you've gone too far and are now using your power to promote horrible, violence inducing liars, who are taking the country and the world backwards and endangering the democracy that made you rich and successful in the first place."

Meanwhile, the "Flashing Lights" rapper, 45, has been embroiled in controversy for more than a month due to his antisemitic remarks.

West was previously banned from Twitter in October over a tweet that said he planned to go "death con [sic] 3 on Jewish people," which cost the rapper and fashion designer lucrative deals with dozens of companies, including Adidas. Despite this, his account was reinstated last month.