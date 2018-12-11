Jack Quaid has added a new role to his resume!

The Hunger Games actor, 26, is making his music video debut in the official video for iconic rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival’s 1971 hit “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” to commemorate the group’s 50th anniversary and promote their newly released 7-LP deluxe box set, titled The Studio Albums Collection (Half-Speed Masters).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The video, directed by Laurence Jacobs, was shot in Montana and features several prominent up-and-coming actors in addition to the son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, including Red Sparrow‘s Sasha Frolova and Blood Father‘s Erin Moriarty.

Jack Quaid Stars in Creedence Clearwater Revival's Video for 'Have You Ever Seen the Rain'

From skipping rocks into the river to driving through the countryside in a vintage red Chevy pickup truck watching the sunset and bonding by the fire, the young actors embrace their “musical inheritance,” having grown up listening to Creedence Clearwater Revival via their parents.

RELATED: Emily Mortimer’s Daughter May Rose Nivola, 8, Makes Her Debut as a Singer in First Music Video

Creedence Clearwater Revival

“I’ve been a huge fan of CCR ever since I was a kid and my dad would play them in the car on the way to school,” Jack tells PEOPLE. “Their music is incredibly timeless in that it speaks to all kinds of different people from different generations, so I was over the moon when I was asked to be in a project for ‘Have You Ever Seen The Rain.'”

RELATED: Dennis Quaid on How His Song for I Can Only Imagine Was Inspired By His Rehab Experience

“My 5-year-old self would be proud,” he adds.

The deluxe box set comes complete with the band’s seven studio albums: Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bayou Country, Green River, Willy and the Poor Boys, Cosmo's Factory, Pendulum and Mardi Gras.