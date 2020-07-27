Ozzy Osbourne's family discusses what it was like when he was home in a preview of the upcoming documentary, The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne

Jack Osbourne Says Dad Ozzy Is 'Not Good at Home' Even Though 'He Complains About Touring'

Ozzy Osbourne is at his best on the road.

In a preview of the upcoming A&E documentary, Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the rockstar, 71, his wife Sharon and their kids Jack and Kelly discuss what it was like when he was home while taking a break from touring.

"Whenever Dad was home, I always got the feeling he was bored," Jack, 34, says in the clip. "Even though he complains to this day about touring, he’s not good at home. I literally just remember him as the dude on the couch. He'd pick me up from school occasionally, but I always got the feeling he was like, 'What do I do? I'm here. This is not what I'm good at.'"

Ozzy is then shown saying, "I suddenly realized that Ozzy belongs on the road. I mean, I felt like a caged animal. I bought different toys and all kinds of things."

As Kelly, 35, explains, one of those toys was a bicycle.

"My dad’s like, 'I’m making a bicycle. I want to ride a bike,'" she says. "The guy at the bike shop was also giving him weed in a small, English village. It was like his purpose in life got taken away from him."

After Ozzy felt ready to get back out on the road, Sharon, 67, says they thought he should do Chicago's Lollapalooza festival — that is, until they heard from an agent.

"The agent called back and said, 'Oh no, they don’t want Ozzy on Lollapalooza, he’s not cool enough,'" Sharon says. "I’m like, 'How dare they say that'"

"My mom was like, 'F— you, we’re going to start our own festival,'" Kelly says of her mom, who created Ozzfest in 1996. The last Ozzfest took place in 2018 and was hosted by Ozzy, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Jonathan Davis of Korn and Body Count.

"Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne" will trace Ozzy's life from his childhood in poverty and time spent in prison, to fronting Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Black Sabbath and becoming a successful Grammy Award-winning solo artist, to finally becoming one of rock’s elder statesman and a lovable 21st century television dad.

In addition to featuring interviews with Sharon, Kelly and Jack, the two-hour documentary will include interviews with friends and fellow musicians including Manson, Zombie, Davis, Rick Rubin, Ice-T and Post Malone. It will also feature never-before-seen interviews about Ozzy's Parkinson's disease diagnosis, which he revealed for the first time in January.

In February, Ozzy told RADIO.com that he's known about his condition since 2003 and that it is “not a death sentence.”

“The doctor told me that I probably walk by 10 people a day who have got it and don’t even know they’ve got it,” he added. “You don’t get a pimple on your forehead, you just start walking a bit funny I suppose.”