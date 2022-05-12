During an interview with Hot 97 uploaded Wednesday, the radio hosts played a game with Harlow where they played songs and asked him to name the title and artist in a test of his musical knowledge

Jack Harlow Is Surprised to Learn Brandy and Ray J Are Siblings: 'Nobody's Ever Told Me That'

Jack Harlow recently learned Brandy and Ray J are siblings — and Twitter is surprised he didn't already know.

During an interview with Hot 97's Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenberg uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday, the radio hosts played a game with the 24-year-old "First Class" rapper where they played songs and asked him to name the title and artist in a test of his musical knowledge.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"If people don't know this, big surprise, Jack Harlow is Caucasian," said Rosenberg, 42, during the radio broadcast. "He's from Louisville, and I truly — because he's such a hip-hop head, and he's 24, but he's white, I have no idea, sort of, what your cultural reference points are, so I just think this is a fascinating experiment to learn about young Jack Harlow."

After partially recognizing songs including White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army" and Metallica's "Enter Sandman," Harlow was immediately able to name Fergie's "Glamorous" — which he sampled on "First Class." But later in the interview, the radio hosts played several R&B and hip-hop songs from the 1990s and early 2000s and stumped him quite a few times.

Once he'd missed a few songs, Darden played Brandy's "Angel in Disguise" for Harlow, thinking it'd be an easy win for him — but he didn't know the song. Stylez tried hinting that she starred on a TV show, referring to Moesha, and Rosenberg then added, "Her brother is the reason why a lot of people are famous, you can argue," referencing Ray J's infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian.

"Who's Ray J's sister?" asked Harlow, Jeopardy style. "I didn't know they were siblings. Who is it?"

The hosts then told him the song was performed by Brandy. After chalking Harlow's lack of knowledge up to his age, Darden asked, "​​You didn't know Brandy and Ray J were siblings?"

"Brandy and Ray J are siblings? Nobody's ever told me that in my life. Nobody's ever told me that," replied Harlow, visibly shocked. "Y'all got a good clip off that one. Ray J and Brandy are siblings? I had no idea, bruh."

Rosenberg also cut him a break because of his age and explained their differing reference points for the musical siblings. "It's such a random thing to slip through the cracks, but we all only know Ray J because he came along after Brandy," he said. "And by the way, when Brandy came along, this man [Harlow] wasn't born. Brandy came along in like '95."

Harlow quipped back and told the hosts he'd win in a modern music challenge. "Now don't make me hook up and play every song that's came out after Lil Uzi Vert. Y'all would be f—ed."

The Hot 97 hosts cut Harlow some slack during the game, but Twitter users weren't as kind. The clip quickly went viral on the platform, and many fans called out the musician for making hip-hop music as a white man and not knowing elements of the predominantly Black genre's history.

"jack harlow is WHITE! him being 24 don't got nothing to do w him not knowing brandy and ray j are related, i'm 19 and i know that," read one tweet posted Wednesday. "as much as he tries to infiltrate black culture or whatever y'all can't forget that he is white at the end of the day."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Others considered it understandable for Harlow not to know music that came before his time while still questioning his artistic knowledge.

"Jack Harlow is a 12 year old white boy so him not knowing who brandy is isnt crazy," tweeted another viewer. "But do artists not….study music???"

Meanwhile, some Twitter users found the entire uproar hilariously pointless.