Jack Harlow Says 'Humility' Is 'More Important Than Ever' as He Drops His Second Studio Album

Harlow released his second studio album Come Home the Kids Miss You and the music video for "First Class" on Friday

Jack Harlow realizes that fame comes with lows just as it does highs — and he's ready for all of it.

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from Harlow's interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the rapper opens up about the importance of humility — and why it's vital that he doesn't lose it as he drops his second studio album Come Home the Kids Miss You on Friday.

"The world's going to turn on me soon," the "Nail Tech" rapper, 24, says at the beginning of the clip. " 'Jack Harlow is the likable guy and everybody like [him].' "

"But there's going to come a time when they turn on me. I don't know what it's going to be, I don't know why. I'm not trying to manifest it either. But I'm just saying inevitably that's what happens," he continued. "I see sparks of it just like any big artist sees. But all the people that are championing me are going to turn on me. And now I have a good feeling that they're going to turn back around."

He concluded, "I'm starting to realize that humility is just more important than ever right now. Just keeping a hold of that because it's a long way down if you get with the hype."

The full interview will air on Saturday at 5 a.m. ET on Harlow's YouTube channel and Apple Music.

Harlow's highly anticipated Come Home the Kids Miss You follows his 2020 album That's What They All Say and features 15 tracks, including previously released "First Class" and "Nail Tech" — along with "Dua Lipa" which he teased on Sunday.

The album also notably features rappers like Lil Wayne and Drake (whom he has long praised) and musicians like Pharrell and Justin Timberlake.

During the interview, he also touches on the theme of the album and says it's about sharing his experiences under the limelight with his hometown.

"Being from a place like Louisville, you get an opportunity to come back and you have this magic in your hands, like, 'Look what's going on out there, I brought back a piece for you. Check this out, look what I'm experiencing. I know you see it on the internet, but you want to see it up close? This is what it's like,' " the "Warsaw" rapper says.

He continues, "I take these experiences where I'm flying through the Hollywood Hills or I'm on a private jet to Miami — really what makes that interesting is when I compound that with, 'Yeah, but I'm from Louisville, Kentucky and I have to go back.' "

Harlow celebrated the release of his new album in an Instagram post Friday, just as the project was released at midnight.

"Come Home The Kids Miss You is available everywhere now," the rapper wrote alongside an image of the album art.

Saying that he was "stuck in the studio for a year straight" to work on the album, the Grammy-nominated star said he "turned down every party invite, gave up all my vices, and worked to put myself and my team in the position we want to be in."

"Coming from Louisville we have a different appreciation for this level of success and I refuse to fumble what I can see right in front of me. I'm sure you can see it too," he continued. "Y'all will likely never get to see how much effort goes into this music, but I think you will be able hear it this time around. Enjoy."

He also dropped the music video for his chart-topping track "First Class," which he sampled from Fergie's "Glamorous" on Friday.