Jack Harlow Says He Feels 'Conflicted' About His Rise to Fame: 'It's Only Half About the Music'

Though Jack Harlow appreciates the fame he's gained, at the end of the day, he's all about the music.

The "What's Poppin" rapper revealed in a cover story interview with Variety on Thursday that he's "conflicted" about his rise to stardom.

"Once you become actually famous, it's only half about the music," Harlow, 23, said. "They're just showing up to see you in the flesh, put you on their Snap[chat], throw some panties at you, whether they know a single lyric or not."

He added, "When 'Whats Poppin' came out, it was so much about the music, but this year, I feel like I've put myself out there so much that my personality's caught up with it. The fame is fun, but I have such a love for the craft. I want to get back to it, and I'm hungry to kill s---."

Jack Harlow Jack Harlow for Variety | Credit: Nolis Anderson for Variety

Harlow, who is nominated for a Grammy alongside Lil Nas X for their collaboration on "Industry Baby," said his work on the track was something he felt "was important."

"I just felt like it was important and something that in 10 years I'm gonna look back on and be very proud of," he said.

He also expressed his admiration for Lil Nas X, 22, and said he is "giving a voice to a lot of people and kids who could use one."

The outlet also spoke to Lil Nas X, who said "I just love when artists are really intro­spective and say the things I think about on a daily basis that I wouldn't expect others to relate to. [Harlow is] one of the only artists in the industry that I am truly inspired by, and I'm always gonna root for him."

In October, Harlow told GQ Hype that though he is single, he has "no interest" in hooking up with fans.

"I love women and dating is good," he said after sharing his relationship status. "It's funny, the bigger you get the more opportunities you have. But, ironically enough, you close up a little as the stakes are high."

"So a girl I would have invited back to my hotel three years ago, I wouldn't do it now," he added. "There's also a stigma around it. I remember when I was younger and seeing artists bigger than me talking about how there were girls that wanted him just because he was a rapper. I thought that was so cool. I couldn't wait till girls wanted me just because I became an artist."

Earlier this year, Harlow spoke to PEOPLE about his decision to donate to local organizations in his hometown of Louisville — something he considered a "passion project" for the place that means "everything" to him.

"It means everything. It's my foundation. It's part of my DNA. People joke about how often I reference my home, but it's a huge part of my identity and I want you to think of Louisville when you think of me," the rapper explained. "My career feels like a mission that's bigger than me."