"I'm proud to say my confidence and my thoughts on my trajectory haven't been shaken," Harlow said of his harshest critics

Jack Harlow Says Getting a 'Taste' of Criticism Is 'Good for My Growth': 'The World Is Finicky'

With adoring fans and an established following also comes negative feedback — but Jack Harlow is handling it with grace.

During a cover story interview with Teen Vogue released Tuesday, the "Industry Baby" rapper opened up about his rise to success and the critics he's faced in the process.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've been so validated by the world over the last year and just put on a pedestal and loved. To experience a taste of the opposite, I think it's good for my growth," Harlow, 24, told the outlet.

Jack Harlow Jack Harlow | Credit: Ally Green/Teen Vogue

RELATED: Jack Harlow Drops His Own KFC Meal Served in Limited Edition Packaging

He continued, "It teaches you not to put too much stock in either because the world is finicky. But I'm proud to say my confidence and my thoughts on my trajectory haven't been shaken. A lot of it has been a big surprise to me, after I caught wind of some of it. I've been able to do a good job of stepping away."

Harlow released his second studio album titled Come Home the Kids Miss You on May 6, and while the album was praised by many and included his chart-topping Fergie sample "First Class," he still still was no stranger to harsh critics. In a review by Pitchfork, the album was rated a 2.9 and described as "among the most insipid, vacuous statements in recent pop history."

Jack Harlow Jack Harlow | Credit: Ally Green/Teen Vogue

During the interview, however, he was also asked if he's seen any valid points of criticism.

"I haven't seen a lot of good points because, you know, most of the noise isn't written eloquently," the "Young Harleezy" rapper said. "My music, to me, is without a doubt getting better. Some of my earlier stuff, since I wasn't in the position that I'm in [now], it was easier to be like, 'Yeah, slide him his props.' But once you're up there, it's a saltier feeling in your mouth. It's seasonal, I'm telling you. It's fashion."

Meanwhile, during an interview last month with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, he similarly opened up about the importance of maintaining humility.

"The world's going to turn on me soon," the "Nail Tech" rapper said. " 'Jack Harlow is the likable guy and everybody like [him].' "

Jack Harlow Jack Harlow | Credit: Ally Green/Teen Vogue

"But there's going to come a time when they turn on me. I don't know what it's going to be, I don't know why. I'm not trying to manifest it either. But I'm just saying inevitably that's what happens," he continued. "I see sparks of it just like any big artist sees. But all the people that are championing me are going to turn on me. And now I have a good feeling that they're going to turn back around."

He concluded, "I'm starting to realize that humility is just more important than ever right now. Just keeping a hold of that because it's a long way down if you get with the hype."

Jack Harlow Jack Harlow | Credit: Ally Green/Teen Vogue