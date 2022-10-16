Jack Harlow to Perform Double Duty as 'Saturday Night Live' Host and Musical Guest

The appearance marks Harlow's second on SNL, following a 2021 performance, and his first as a host of the NBC sketch show

By
Published on October 16, 2022 01:34 PM
Jack Harlow arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.
Jack Harlow. Photo: Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty

The kids missed Jack Harlow, so he's coming home to Studio 8H.

Five months after the release of his second studio album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, the Louisville rapper has been announced as Saturday Night Live's next host and performer for its Oct. 29 program. Harlow, 24, shared the news of his double-duty SNL stint this weekend on both Twitter and Instagram.

"HOSTINGGGGGG SNL," Harlow wrote to his Instagram followers, sharing a bulletin promo photo from the show itself, with his name appropriately written on two index cards.

Harlow made his SNL debut back on March 27, 2021, when he served as musical guest alongside host Maya Rudolph. At the time, he performed tracks "Tyler Herro" and breakout hit "What's Poppin," both of which appeared on his major-label debut album, Thats What They All Say.

Harlow's last stint on SNL also featured an appearance in an Eminem-inspired rap video about non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, alongside Chris Redd and Pete Davidson. The clip pulled from Em's 2002 "Without Me" video, where the trio fielded questions about NFTs as Davidson did his best Slim Shady impression.

Since his first album's release, Harlow's star has only risen. July 2021 saw the release of his first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100, Lil Nas X's Grammy-nominated track "Industry Baby," and he followed that success with his first solo No. 1 single and call back to "Glamorous" by Fergie, "First Class," in April of this year.

Fergie and Jack Harlow perform onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Fergie and Jack Harlow. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Harlow, who is currently embarking on his "Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour," will take part in SNL's Season 48, which has so far featured hosts Brandon Gleeson, Miles Teller and Megan Thee Stallion. Meg, 27, also performed during Saturday's episode, while other performers this season have included Kendrick Lamar and WILLOW.

Meg's SNL stint this weekend was also her first time on double duty and marked her third performance on the show in recent years. During her monologue, she seemingly alluded to a burglary that took place at her Los Angeles home, but instead of addressing it head-on, she encouraged her fans to ask the real questions.

"No, I do not know why Popeyes took the Hottie Sauce off the menu," Meg joked. "And hotties, if you want the sauce back, you gotta take that up with the Popeyes lady, not me. Alright?"

During the show — where Meg performed tracks "Anxiety," "NDA" and "Plan B" — she took on plenty of sketches, just for the Hotties. One found her playing a nurse on a new television series "from Shonda Rimes and the top commenters Shade Room's Instagram," Hot Girl Hospital, and a sketch where she leads a workout class.

The latest season of SNL comes with some major cast changes, including the departures of series regulars Kate McKinnon, Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney. Additionally, PEOPLE confirmed the departures of Melissa Villaseñor and Alex Moffat, as well as featured player Aristotle Athari. Redd announced he was leaving SNL after five seasons last month.

"Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I'm grateful to [creator] Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization," Redd said in a statement last month. "From the bottom of my heart, I can't thank you all enough."

