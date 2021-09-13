Jack Harlow Reveals His Type of Woman, Most Romantic Act and His 'Undefeated' Pick-Up Line
Jack Harlow performed with Lil Nas X at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday
Listen up ladies, Jack Harlow is spilling the tea.
On a hilarious episode of Chicken Shop Date with Amelia Dimoldenberg on Friday, the "Whats Poppin" rapper spilled some details on his type of woman, shared his most romantic gesture, his best pick-up line and more.
"I heard that your weakness is for girls born in the '70s," said Dimoldenberg, 27.
"It's true," Harlow, 23, said.
However, when asked what his type is specifically, the rapper said "dark hair."
Harlow also went on to share his best pickup line — and said it's simply "hi." "[It's] undefeated," he assured.
The rapper revealed that his most romantic gesture was the time he bought someone a plane ticket. However, he jokingly clarified this wasn't a first-class ticket — rather in the "back," "58C."
In terms of children, Harlow said he wants "many" and "all girls" — preferably "eight daughters."
Dimoldenberg then fired back and said that number was a bit excessive — and the rapper responded with "okay, that's my answer."
Harlow made an appearance at Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards and performed his single "Industry Baby" live for the first time with Lil Nas X.
During the performance, Harlow and Lil Nas X, 22, riffed on the prison theme from their music video by performing in front of a backdrop that read "Montero State Prison."
In August, the rapper also opened up in an Instagram post about his journey to sobriety and his leaving alcohol behind — and how he realized he doesn't "need it."
"Haven't had a single sip of alcohol in 2021. Going the rest of the year without it. Maybe I'll never take another sip, who knows?" the rapper wrote at the time. "My favorite vice was definitely drinking (I don't like to smoke) but if I learned anything this year it's that I don't need it."
"I don't usually say a lot in my captions because it feels like anything worth telling y'all I should just put in my songs…but today felt like a good time for a life update," he added.