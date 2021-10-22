The rapper also shared that people on his team suggested that he not join Lil Nas X on “Industry Baby”

Jack Harlow Reveals He's Single But Has 'No Interest' in Fan Hookups Despite 'More Opportunities'

Don't worry ladies, Jack Harlow is single.

In an interview with GQ Hype on Friday, the "What's Poppin" rapper revealed that he's single — and despite the stereotypes associated with rappers, he has "no interest" in hooking up with his fans.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I love women and dating is good," he said after sharing his relationship status. "It's funny, the bigger you get the more opportunities you have. But, ironically enough, you close up a little as the stakes are high."

"So a girl I would have invited back to my hotel three years ago, I wouldn't do it now," the 23-year-old added. "There's also a stigma around it. I remember when I was younger and seeing artists bigger than me talking about how there were girls that wanted him just because he was a rapper. I thought that was so cool. I couldn't wait till girls wanted me just because I became an artist."

jack harlow Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

But that view of sex and love has changed.

"Now I have no interest in that," he said.

The "Industry Baby" musican also revealed during the interview that his single "21C/Delta" written about NDAs isn't just a lyric — "it's a real thing."

"First name, last name, date of birth / make a bad b---- sign the paperwork," Harlow raps in his track off of his debut album That's What They All Say.

When asked whether he has women he dates sign NDAs, he said, "I do."

"But sometimes it's just to hang out. And that's solely to establish the idea that, 'Hey, my texts aren't meant for your friends.' Our time together is for us," Harlow said.

He continued, "And I present it, like, 'Hey, listen, if you don't want to sign this you don't have to. This is a unique situation. And if you don't want to do it that's totally fine, but this is what needs to happen for us to be able to hang out. I just want us to hang out; I don't want this to be a thing on the internet.'"

In the interview, he also revealed that some people on his team suggested that he not collaborate with Lil Nas X on "Industry Baby."

"I had people in my corner that didn't recommend I do that song, that don't want to watch that video, you know? But I just realise there is a fundamental difference with how the world is seen by some people," he said. "Some people think certain things are wrong. There are some people, at the root level – although they don't want to hurt any gays; they don't hate gays – they think it is wrong, whether it's religion or whatever reason it is. But for me, I have never been this way. Never."

On Thursday, Harlow released the music video to his single with Bryson Tiller "Luv is Dro" — which was shot in their hometown of Louisville and features vocals from the late Static Major. The video pays homage to the late artist, who was also a Louisville native by featuring his name on a city bus.

"Luv Is Dro … w/ @brysontiller and Static Major. I can't even explain how much this song and video means to me but just know this is historic for the city we are from," Harlow wrote on Instagram upon the video's release. "Three Louisville artists on one record with a video that was directed by Louisville's own @yungskylark … link in bio. Enjoy."

Earlier this week, Harlow also announced his upcoming "No Place Like Home" shows.