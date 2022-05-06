Jack Harlow's Come Home The Kids Miss You is composed of 15 tracks total and includes features from Lil Wayne and Justin Timberlake, among others

Jack Harlow Releases His Second Studio Album Come Home The Kids Miss You: 'Enjoy'

Jack Harlow attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Jack Harlow fans — the new music is here!

The 24-year-old musician officially released his second studio album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, on Friday.

Composed of 15 tracks, the LP includes features from rappers Lil Wayne and Drake, as well as fellow musicians Pharrell Williams and Justin Timberlake. The album also features one song named after Dua Lipa.

Come Home the Kids Miss You's "Poison" marks the second time that Harlow and Lil Wayne, 39, have collaborated. The two previously teamed up with DaBaby and Torey Lanez for a remix of Harlow's "What's Poppin" in 2020.

"Nail Tech," which features John Mayer's production work, and "First Class," were two singles that Harlow previously released from his sophomore album.

Harlow's breakout hit, "What's Poppin," was released in January 2020 on his EP Sweet Action. The track helped launch the rapper into stardom.

His first album, That's What They All Say, debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard charts later that same year.

Jack Harlow album cover Credit: Jack Harlow/Instagram

Harlow celebrated the release of his new album in an Instagram post Friday, just as the project was released at midnight.

"Come Home The Kids Miss You is available everywhere now," the rapper wrote alongside an image of the album art.

Saying that he was "stuck in the studio for a year straight" to work on the album, the Grammy-nominated star said he "turned down every party invite, gave up all my vices, and worked to put myself and my team in the position we want to be in."

"Coming from Louisville we have a different appreciation for this level of success and I refuse to fumble what I can see right in front of me. I'm sure you can see it too," he continued. "Y'all will likely never get to see how much effort goes into this music, but I think you will be able hear it this time around. Enjoy."