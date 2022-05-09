"I wanted to get her blessing," rapper Jack Harlow told The Breakfast Club about playing his new song "Dua Lipa" for the actual Dua Lipa over FaceTime before its release

Jack Harlow Recalls Getting Dua Lipa's Approval for Song Titled After Her: 'She Was Just Kinda Thrown Off'

How does Dua Lipa feel about Jack Harlow's new song about her?

In an interview with radio show The Breakfast Club released Friday, the 24-year-old rapper discussed his new album Come Home The Kids Miss You, which features a song titled "Dua Lipa," and spoke about getting the 26-year-old pop star's approval before putting out the track.

"Dua Lipa, I'm tryna do more with her than do a feature / I checked the web, they out here chewin' me up, f— it," Harlow raps on the song, which includes not-so-subtle lyrics seemingly about having a crush on the "Don't Start Now" singer. "Fadeaway, I lift that Luka knee up, bucket / I heard from someone you said you could be us, nothing."

While appearing on the radio show, Harlow was asked if Lipa has responded to the song since the album dropped on Friday. "Not publicly," the rapper said, noting she's acknowledged it privately. "I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her because I didn't want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything."

"If she had said, 'Yo, I hate it. I don't want it to come out,' it wouldn't have come out," continued Harlow before detailing the conversation they had about the track on FaceTime.

"She was like, 'Oh, I mean it's not my song. I suppose it's OK,'" the "First Class" performer recalled. "She was just kinda thrown off and she just kinda let it go."

On whether or not Harlow truly has a crush on Lipa, the rapper coyly said, "I admire her," and revealed their conversations have become "less awkward" since she heard the song. "I think we're good. We'll see how the record does," he continued. "I think when the song comes out, she'll grow to appreciate it even more."

Speaking to SiriusXM for an interview released Saturday, Harlow offered a slightly different recollection of his FaceTime conversation with Lipa. "She was so confused," he said. "She was like, 'What the hell?' It's clearly a first, but she gave me her blessing. She said it was totally fine with her. She's very sweet. She's a very sweet woman."

Ahead of the album's release, Harlow gave an interview to Apple Music's Zane Lowe and discussed the importance of staying humble as his fame level rises. "The world's going to turn on me soon," he told the outlet. "'Jack Harlow is the likable guy and everybody like [him].'"

"But there's going to come a time when they turn on me. I don't know what it's going to be, I don't know why. I'm not trying to manifest it either. But I'm just saying inevitably that's what happens," he continued. "I see sparks of it just like any big artist sees. But all the people that are championing me are going to turn on me. And now I have a good feeling that they're going to turn back around."