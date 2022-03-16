Come Home the Kids Miss You, Harlow's forthcoming studio album is out May 6

Jack Harlow Stopped Drinking Because He Doesn't Feel the 'Need to Do Boyish Things': 'I'm a Man'

Jack Harlow isn't letting anything stand in his way.

In a cover story interview for the latest issue of Rolling Stone, the "Nail Tech" rapper opened up about various topics ranging from finding his place in the rap scene, to choosing sobriety, and announcing the title and release date to his forthcoming album, Come Home the Kids Miss You.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On the topic of sobriety, Harlow, 24, told the outlet that though he doesn't think he has a problem, he still quit drinking last year to keep his priorities aligned.

"I'm sick of waking up with a dry throat, sick of feeling bloated, I'm sick of the decisions I make on it," he said. "I'm in my well-oiled-machine era. Because I can see my future right in front of me. And I feel there's so many people counting on me outside of myself."

Jack Harlow Jack Harlow | Credit: Ryan Pfluger

He added, "I just feel like I'm a man. I don't feel like I need to do boyish things anymore."

In August, the rapper got candid on social media about his journey to sobriety and said he hadn't "had a single sip of alcohol in 2021."

"Going the rest of the year without it. Maybe I'll never take another sip, who knows?" the "What's Poppin" rapper wrote at the time. "My favorite vice was definitely drinking (I don't like to smoke) but if I learned anything this year it's that I don't need it."

During the interview, the rapper also opened up about his upbringing, and how getting to live a normal life as a teenager prepared him for his career now.

When Harlow was in high school, he had opportunities to sign with a label but they all eventually fell through. Instead, he "went to work on a local level" — something he now considers dodging "a bullet."

"I got to go to public school. I got to go to parties. I got to lose my virginity in a normal way. A lot of dominoes had to fall the right way for me to be good at being a rapper," he said.

He continued, "Because I'm still a white guy and I didn't grow up poor. I had to get perspective to say things that could be universally relatable. I got to finish high school. I got to be regular. I got to be humbled. I got to dress poorly. I got to figure myself out."

Jack Harlow Jack Harlow | Credit: Ryan Pfluger

As for where he finds his motivation, the rapper said he "grew up with a lot of love," and in comparison to artists who are driven by trauma, his stems from his passion for the music and hunger for success.

"I grew up with a pretty happy disposition. I'd say I had a great upbringing. So that's a great question. It's really a question I want to wrestle with with my therapist. Why do I care so much? Why am I so ambitious? But I just am," he said.

He continued, "It's me, bro. I wake up and I'm hungry. I think a lot of times you're right, ambition does come from damage. But it comes from passion for me. I want to live the richest life I can. I just want to feel everything that I could possibly feel. I'm not satisfied with living, like, average life."